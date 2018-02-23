WEATHER IMPACT: What's on and off in sport

Sporting fields around Ipswich have already been affected by today's heavy rain.

TODAY'S race meeting at the Ipswich Turf Club was abandoned this morning after more than 50mm of rain fell between 2am and 7.30am at the Bundamba course.

Club general manager Brett Kitching said the decision was made early due to so much rain falling and little prospect of sunshine today.

Other sporting events around the region have also fallen victim to the latest wet or were in grave doubt of being cancelled in the morning.

Ipswich City Council has closed all its sports fields for matches and training sessions scheduled tonight and on Saturday.

That included tonight's Capital League 1 local football derby between the Ipswich City Bulls and Western Spirit set down for Sutton Park, Brassall.

However, Western Pride's National Premier Leagues road trip to Mackay is still on at this stage.

Heavy rain across the region has seen the cancellation of much of the local sport. David Nielsen

Weekend cricket matches are also in jeopardy, hurting the chances of some regional teams vying for top four finals' spots.

Ipswich Musketeers officials were also hoping Sunday's Old Boys and Supporters day function could still go ahead at the Tivoli Sporting Complex, due to start at 11am.

Club president Jon Campbell said a decision would be made after seeing what rain fell overnight.

Tonight's Greater Brisbane Baseball League game against Surfers at the same venue was likely to be called off.

However, Saturday night's $40,000 Vince Curry Memorial final at the Ipswich Showgrounds was still on at this stage.

Ipswich Greyhound Racing Club manager Merv Page said three track inspections were made by track staff this morning and so far ruled the surfaces safe to race on.

"It's still on at the moment,'' Page said of one of Ipswich's premier racing events.

"If it gets cancelled, it will just go to the next Saturday night.''

Page said the final decision would be made by stewards before Saturday night's scheduled 6pm race program start. The prestigious Vince Curry maiden final is set down for 8.24pm.

Ipswich Greyhound Racing Club officials are also hoping for a break in the rain as they prepare to host seven meetings at the Showgrounds from March 4, due to Albion Park being shut down.