Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Weather

Wet, stormy end to the weekend on the radar

Emma Clarke
by
22nd Apr 2018 10:44 AM

THE sunny skies across Ipswich this morning could be ruined by the time the weekend is out, with possible showers and a thunderstorm developing.

The Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting the chance of showers in the city this afternoon with a possible thunderstorm also developing.

The wet weather will make way for a medium chance of showers and a possible storm on Monday in the late morning and afternoon.

Conditions will ease slightly on Tuesday with possible showers predicted to persist until Thursday.

The hottest part of the day today and tomorrow will peak at 26C with overnight temperature dropping down to 15C.

Daytime temperatures on Tuesday will drop slightly to maximums of 24C, 26C on Wednesday and heating up to 28C on Thursday.

The coolest night all week will be on Thursday, with minimums of 14C.

BOM meteorologist Julian De Morton said there was the chance of up to 100mm to fall in some isolated patches early next week.

"There are certainly some showers building on the radar at the moment," he said.

Mr De Morton said the rain was due to a weak ridge moving up the coast with an upper trough moving through, making for weak conditions.

Related Items

bom bom radar ipswich weather thunderstorm
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Woman found dead in custody in Ipswich

    Woman found dead in custody in Ipswich

    Crime Guards find woman, 44, deceased during a routine cell check

    • 22nd Apr 2018 4:43 PM
    Historic house Aberfeldy open for first time in two decades

    Historic house Aberfeldy open for first time in two decades

    Property It took only a matter of hours for a buyer to sign a contract.

    Beating painful setback, Mitch scores deserved goal

    Beating painful setback, Mitch scores deserved goal

    News Key Pride footballer on comeback trail

    Don't dump on my generation

    Don't dump on my generation

    Letters to the Editor Dear Mr Mayor, I am 10 years old and I live in Sydney

    Local Partners