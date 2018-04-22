Wet, stormy end to the weekend on the radar

THE sunny skies across Ipswich this morning could be ruined by the time the weekend is out, with possible showers and a thunderstorm developing.

The Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting the chance of showers in the city this afternoon with a possible thunderstorm also developing.

The wet weather will make way for a medium chance of showers and a possible storm on Monday in the late morning and afternoon.

Conditions will ease slightly on Tuesday with possible showers predicted to persist until Thursday.

The hottest part of the day today and tomorrow will peak at 26C with overnight temperature dropping down to 15C.

Daytime temperatures on Tuesday will drop slightly to maximums of 24C, 26C on Wednesday and heating up to 28C on Thursday.

The coolest night all week will be on Thursday, with minimums of 14C.

Showers & the odd #storm evident on satellite imagery over the SE quarter of the state. See how they evolve at: https://t.co/xcAmERqomE & https://t.co/lZStbRcnbX pic.twitter.com/b8Ep9WffNJ — Bureau of Meteorology, Queensland (@BOM_Qld) April 21, 2018

BOM meteorologist Julian De Morton said there was the chance of up to 100mm to fall in some isolated patches early next week.

"There are certainly some showers building on the radar at the moment," he said.

Mr De Morton said the rain was due to a weak ridge moving up the coast with an upper trough moving through, making for weak conditions.