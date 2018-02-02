Wet, soggy weekend stark contrast to January heat

THE wet, soggy and fresh start to February in Ipswich is a dramatic contrast to the January heat.

Last month, Queenslanders sweltered through the second-warmest January on record, more than two degrees above the monthly average.

Queensland had its equal second-warmest January on record in terms of mean temperature, with the mean maximum for the State the fifth-warmest and the mean minimum temperature third-warmest. It was a dry January across most of the State outside the tropics.

In a stark comparison, there hasn't been a dry day yet this month.

#Queensland had its equal second-warmest January on record. The January 2018 Climate Summary is online now: https://t.co/EiFKcfI5oD pic.twitter.com/LkkHYGSGTS — Bureau of Meteorology, Queensland (@BOM_Qld) February 1, 2018

The rain that set in on Thursday is expected to stick at least until late on Saturday, clearing to isolated showers on Sunday.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Jess Gardner said the patchy rain was expected for today with maximum temperatures reaching a fresh 23C.

"There is an upper trough that is driving some more rain rather than showers," Ms Gardner said.

Temperatures will warm warming up slightly to 29 on Sunday and 30 into early next week.