Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Wet, soggy weekend stark contrast to January heat

Emma Clarke
by

THE wet, soggy and fresh start to February in Ipswich is a dramatic contrast to the January heat.

Last month, Queenslanders sweltered through the second-warmest January on record, more than two degrees above the monthly average.

Queensland had its equal second-warmest January on record in terms of mean temperature, with the mean maximum for the State the fifth-warmest and the mean minimum temperature third-warmest. It was a dry January across most of the State outside the tropics.

In a stark comparison, there hasn't been a dry day yet this month.

The rain that set in on Thursday is expected to stick at least until late on Saturday, clearing to isolated showers on Sunday.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Jess Gardner said the patchy rain was expected for today with maximum temperatures reaching a fresh 23C.

"There is an upper trough that is driving some more rain rather than showers," Ms Gardner said.

Temperatures will warm warming up slightly to 29 on Sunday and 30 into early next week.

Related Items

Topics:  bom ipswich ipswich weather

Ipswich Queensland Times
UPDATE: Teacher, students in hospital after gas at school

UPDATE: Teacher, students in hospital after gas at school

Paramedics treated 12 people after they were exposed to an unknown gas.

What's on in Ipswich this weekend

DON'T MISS: Rey in Star Wars: The Last Jedi at the Tivoli Drive-In.

Five things to do

Union fear cuts at Ipswich aged care facilities

Aged Care is an area that will require more trained staff in the future.elderly, senior, nursing home, hands,

Provider refutes rumours over staffing levels

New apartment-style hotel for the region

A preview into the new Quest Springfield Central opening in March.

An exciting new accommodation option is coming to Springfield

Local Partners