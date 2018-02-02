Wet, cool weather on the way for Ipswich

IPSWICH is going to be wet today and into the weekend.

Rain is forecast to persist right through to at least Sunday, with the heaviest falls today and tomorrow.

Conditions will ease to isolated showers on Sunday and partly cloudy into early next week.

The rain will provide some welcome relief from hot temperatures with maximums staying well clear of the 30s all weekend.

Temperatures will reach a cool 23 on Friday, the lowest maximum for the week.

It will get to 25 degrees on Saturday and on Sunday it will reach 29.

