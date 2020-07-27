Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Lockyer/Ipswich bowler Randall Olm prepares to deliver in the wet conditions at Gatton.
Lockyer/Ipswich bowler Randall Olm prepares to deliver in the wet conditions at Gatton.
Sport

Wet conditions prove too much for Lockyer/Ipswich cricketers

27th Jul 2020 8:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

By Mike Nowlan

LOCKYER/Ipswich struggled to handle the tricky conditions in their latest veterans cricket loss at Gatton.

Chasing Brisbane White’s 2/207 off 45 overs, Lockyer Ipswich were bowled out for 92 in the over-50’s Division 2 match at Cahill Park.

In the second match of the season, the game was played in rainy weather on a well prepared pitch that was going to get wet throughout the day.

The outfield was damp and the weather started to drizzle as the Brisbane openers made a patient start seeing off some tidy bowling by new player Steven Lewis and veteran Peter Severns.

The first wicket fell in the 10th over after a quick runout at the bowlers end by bowler Brian Olsen.

The score of 1/22 became 2/47 by the 17th over with the Brisbane batsmen playing patiently.

The Lockyer/Ipswich fielding was splendid and supported the bowlers well. However, the home side failed to take wickets as a fine batting display by G. Doyle (50), G Morton (50), A Watson (39) and W Dillon (28) were all not out by the end of the innings.

Even with a change of ball at the 27th over the bowlers had little more response.

Lewis returned the best figures of 1/21 off nine overs.

When Lockyer/Ipswich batted after lunch, the sky was starting to clear but the wicket had become wet and was soft.

The Brisbane bowlers showed great control with S Kruger displaying a man-of-the-match display with 4/19.

Brad Hines was a lusty hitter with a quick 39 that was well above the required run rate at 2/50 in the ninth over.

The patience displayed by the Brisbane batsmen could not be replicated and the wickets continued to fall at a steady rate.

Only Hines and Ian Sipple reached double figures.

Cahill Park curator John Smith was thanked for allowing the game to go ahead on such a fine wicket.

Brisbane captain Geoff Doyle said that Lockyer/Ipswich had the worst of the conditions, both batting and bowling.

However, his team’s effort highlighted how over-50 teams from the major centres are a cut above Lockyer/Ipswich.

Lockyer/Ipswich captain Gary Rule lamented his team’s lack of partnerships again.

Big hitting opener Hines hit three sixes in one over to collect the Lockyer/Ipswich man-of-the-match award.

More Stories

cahill park ipswich competition queensland veterans cricket
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How you can watch elite schoolboy footy

        premium_icon How you can watch elite schoolboy footy

        Sport All the Aaron Payne Cup and Allan Langer Trophy matches will be livestreamed right here. This is everything you need to know.

        IN COURT: Full names of 115 people appearing in court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 115 people appearing in court today

        News Every day the QT publishes a full list of those appearing in court.

        NAMED: Three drink-drivers in Gatton court

        premium_icon NAMED: Three drink-drivers in Gatton court

        Crime After recording readings well above the legal limit, these drink-drivers on...

        Future protected for favourite local hiking spot

        premium_icon Future protected for favourite local hiking spot

        News A favourite hiking spot for locals has had its future secured after council...