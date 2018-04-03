Wet and soggy start to school holidays in Ipswich

IT'S going to be a wet and soggy start to the Autumn school holidays in Ipswich this week with showers and cloudy skies persisting until at least Sunday.

Temperatures will struggle to break 30C all week, with some overnight temperatures dropping as low as 17C.

It's not unusual for this time of year, with historical averages in April ranging between 14.7 and 27.5C.

Isolated showers are on the radar every day until Friday, with cloudy conditions sticking about on Saturday and Sunday.

Wet weather is expected to dry up by lunchtime today with morning and afternoon showers returning on Wednesday and Thursday.

Today will be the warmest day for the working week with maximum temperatures peaking at 29C and reducing to 28 on Wednesday and 27 on Thursday.

The weekend will heat up slightly to 30C and 31C on Saturday and Sunday with similar conditions expected for Gatton and Boonah.

Ipswich and other parts of the southeast Queensland are not likely to be impacted by wild weather in North Queensland off the back of Cyclone Iris.

Dramatic satellite images from NASA show flood waters from northern parts of the state bypassing southeast Queensland and heading straight for western Queensland and even Lake Eyre in South Australia.

Atkinson Dam is only 14.6% full while Moogerah Dam is at 91.8%.

Somerset Dam levels are at 77.5% and Wivenhoe slightly higher on 78.2%.

Somerset Dam starts spilling at temporary full supply levels of 80% and Wivenhoe Dam 90%.

These temporary full supply levels will remain in place until current dam improvement works at Somerset Dam are completed.

Seqwater will commence flood releases from Wivenhoe and Somerset dams if storage levels exceed the enacted temporary full supply levels as a result of rainfall in the dam catchments.