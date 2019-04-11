Broncos snub no issue for Maguire

Wests Tigers coach Michael Maguire insists he has no regrets about missing out on the Broncos job, and is relishing his new role as he prepares to confront Anthony Seibold - the man who took his job at South Sydney.

It is impossible to ignore the compelling narrative between Maguire and Seibold that doubles as a spicy sub-plot when the coaching duo trade tactical blows in Broncos-Tigers clash at Suncorp Stadium.

In the space of two years, Maguire and Seibold have gone from co-workers at Souths to coaching candidates for the Broncos post to NRL rivals on Friday night plotting premiership paths for their new clubs.

Just six months ago, the pair were on a collision course for one of the most prized jobs in Australian sport.

Maguire, Seibold, Kevin Walters and Jason Demetriou reached the final round of interviews to succeed Wayne Bennett at the Broncos. The quartet underwent psychometric testing. They were interviewed by a three-man committee comprising Broncos CEO Paul White, chairman Karl Morris and club legend Darren Lockyer.

The process was derided as shambolic by Broncos legend Chris Johns, who claimed Seibold was being secretly sized up for the job, but Maguire had every reason to believe he was a serious contender.

On paper, his resume stood out. He was the only coach of the quartet to boast an NRL premiership. Jettisoned by Souths, Maguire was itching for another chance and sensed a glorious opportunity at the Broncos, the $51 million empire which operates as the NRL's richest club.

Ultimately, he lost out to Seibold, his former assistant at Souths. Some would argue Maguire has reason to be bitter. Instead, he is determined to get better, driven by breaking the Tigers' 14-year premiership drought as he prepares to outsmart Seibold on Thursday night.

"I want to make this point - I'm happy where I am, there's no regrets at all," Maguire says.

"To be honest, I don't want to say too much about the Broncos, I had a few options but the Wests Tigers is my club now. I want this club to go to the great heights that everyone involved in the club wants and that's to win a grand final.

"The Broncos are a massive club. I remember even in the early 1990s, when I was playing for Canberra, the battles with the Broncos were something special.

"My players are aware of my expectations for this game.

Wests Tigers stars Josh Reynolds (left) and Moses Mbye. The Tigers have had a mixed start to the season. Picture: AAP

"I'm not too worried with the team the Broncos have got, I'm looking at my squad and we have to build consistency.

"The Tigers guys have been really enjoyable to coach. We haven't got a few results in the past two weeks but every time I see the boys play, I feel like we are taking another step to where we want to go."

It is not in Maguire or Seibold's nature to reside in the past, but intrigue pervades their tenure at Redfern.

When Maguire was sacked in September 2017, his lieutenant, Seibold, stepped into the hot seat.

Media reports speculated the pair fell out. Seibold proved a superb appointment, steering Souths into the top-four in his rookie season.

Wests Tigers coach Michael Maguire says he is trying to build consistency in the team. Picture: Getty Images

Asked to describe Seibold's strengths as a coach, Maguire said with a laugh: "I'm not going to talk about anything like that. We're playing the Broncos this week, let's not forget that."

Seibold was more forthcoming, saying: "I played footy with 'Madge' 20 years ago at the Raiders in 1998. I've known him for a long time, he is a good coach and a very good person as well.

"He did a very good job at Wigan and South Sydney and they (Wests Tigers) will be very well prepared."

The one certainty is that Maguire is a revitalised figure. Twelve months out of the NRL furnace has given him a fresh lens.

"I wasn't burnt out or tired when I left (Souths), not at all," he said.

"Looking back, I don't feel I needed a break but now that I've had one it's opened my eyes on and off the field.

"I learnt a lot about myself. The core philosophy I'm trying to instil is the sense of team and what we do for each other. What you enjoy as a team is what you achieve together and I'm trying to get the guys working for each other.

"I've really enjoyed being back. The Wests Tigers are a great club. The time away was a blessing."