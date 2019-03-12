Menu
Former NSW premier Barry O'Farrell is set to lead the Wests Tigers board. Picture: AAP
Rugby League

Wests Tigers announce new chairman

by David Campbell
12th Mar 2019 6:56 AM
FORMER NSW premier Barry O'Farrell has been appointed chairman of the Wests Tigers board.

O'Farrell will replace outgoing chairwoman Marina Go, who quit her post earlier this year after five years in charge.

Go is believed to have tendered her resignation following the NRL's salary cap punishment of the Tigers in relation to the club's ambassador deal with Robbie Farah.

"Congratulations to Barry O'Farrell," Go said on Twitter.

Wests Tigers chairwoman Marina Go will leave the club on Monday. Picture: AAP
"I trust that he will be a great chair of the Wests Tigers board. Looking forward to enjoying the game as a fan from next Monday when Barry officially takes over."

O'Farrell will be officially unveiled as the new club chairman on Tuesday afternoon.

O'Farrell is a longstanding Tigers member and served as NSW Premier from 2011 to 2014. He resigned from politics after unintentionally misleading an Independent Commission Against Corruption investigation.

He is currently the CEO of Racing Australia and chairman of the board for the New South Wales Rugby League's Foundation and Diabetes Australia.

