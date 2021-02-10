Wests roll out welcome mat in strong show of family support

Wests are looking to replenish player numbers this season at the Ipswich Hockey Complex. Picture: Darren J McCabe Photography

WITH strong family links to hockey, Wests club president Desleigh Smith has a simple message for those considering a return this season.

"I'm hoping people are interested to come back and have a run,'' she said.

"Anyone that wants to come back and play and have some fun and enjoy either a social or competitive game of hockey, they are very welcome.

"While we are bound by current COVID restrictions, Ipswich Hockey has paved the way to allow us to still play a game of hockey and not be locked in our houses.''

Smith knows that first hand.

Her husband Peter has played since 1976, being one of the early members of Wests.

Sons Nathaniel and Toby have also enjoyed hockey and helped out the club for a number of seasons.

Although she doesn't play, Desleigh became involved as an official knowing how important volunteers are in a terrific family sport like hockey.

In her second year as Magpies club president, Desleigh said Wests experienced what other sporting organisations did when competition resumed after the initial COVID shutdown.

"Last year, a lot of people decided not to play and that was fine,'' she said.

"But I think we're seeing them again this year.

"We're cautious this year that people will still be interested and come and give hockey a go.''

Smith said Wests were yet to confirm team numbers, waiting to see who returns now training has resumed at the Ipswich Hockey Complex.

But as the coaches gather their numbers, Smith was hopeful Wests would field teams in all grades.

Daniel Westphal (A-Grade men) and Scott Stenzel (A-Grade women) are among the coaches so far appointed.

The 2020 Wests A-Grade men's hockey team chat about the state of play.

"A lot of our teams we've progressed this year to having assistant coaches to share the role and to help develop our team,'' Smith said.

She said Wests were offering a Level 1 coaching course the next couple of weeks for new coaches.

Former Ipswich Hockey regional coaching director and experienced mentor Neil Shearer will oversee the course.

Smith appreciated the work of past Wests officials creating opportunities for people, especially the coaches.

"But also for the juniors, making sure they are feeding up into higher skill levels and things,'' she said.

Smith said last Sunday's open day was beneficial, giving newcomers a relaxed chance to meet club officials and talk about the sport.

"The open day is a fantastic opportunity,'' she said.

"We did get a bit of interest at the open day so that was good.''

In other hockey news, Robert McLeod was re-elected president at the latest Annual General Meeting.

He is joined on the Ipswich Hockey executive by Jay Memory (senior vice-president), Margaret Harrison (vice-president clubhouse), Tracey Doyle (vice-president sponsorship and media), Paul Mantell (treasurer for his 30th year) and wife Margret (secretary).

Denis Tierney was elected as vice-president for the all-important grounds role.

Ipswich Hockey are still looking for a secretary for the umpires committee and a co-ordinator for the Recruitment Advancement Promotion (RAP) team.

The RAP team is responsible for organising events such as open day, Hookin2 Hockey Theme Day and the end of season carnival.

Clubs are expected to start nominating teams over the next week.