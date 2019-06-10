Wests eye finals despite injury setbacks

A Wests player battles for possession against a Red Lion opponent in Sunday's Combined Competition match at the Ipswich Hockey Complex. The teams drew 2-2.

A Wests player battles for possession against a Red Lion opponent in Sunday's Combined Competition match at the Ipswich Hockey Complex. The teams drew 2-2. Rob Williams

HOCKEY: A powerhouse finish despite some key injuries has boosted Wests' hopes of playing in two major finals this season.

Wests came from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 with Toowoomba competition heavyweights Red Lion in Sunday's latest Combined Competition match at the Ipswich Hockey Complex.

Trent Davison converted a short corner after the hooter to secure a valuable point for the Magpies in the annual intercity series.

"I was pretty happy with the result,'' Wests coach Greg Walker said, reflecting on his team's recent run of injuries.

Captain Blair Iszlaub is likely to remain sidelined for another 3-4 weeks after suffering face fractures.

Centre half Caleb McCoombes is also out with quad muscle soreness.

Inside forward Nathan Moss suffered an ankle injury early in Sunday's game.

Despite the setbacks, Walker said his team had every chance to win the game. He praised acting captain Tom Picton at centre half and ever-reliable goalkeeper Matt West for their efforts, along with youngsters Ben Moss and David Arndt, who filled in gallantly on the wings.

Ipswich stalwart Steve Rogers also helped out as Wests managed their injury issues.

Action from the Wests v Red Lion match at the Ipswich Hockey Complex on Sunday. Rob Williams

Davison's first goal in the final quarter and late strike showed Wests have plenty of determination this season.

Wests also beat another top Toowoomba side Newtown in the first round of the Combined Competition.

Preparing to play Norths Toowoomba on Sunday at Raceview, Walker said his team was still in contention for the Combined Competition final.

Norths lead the way on nine points, ahead of Wests (8) and Hancocks (7).

"That could go either way,'' Walker said of which team will represent Ipswich in the final this season.

"That was one of our small little goals to start with, to get in that final.

"It's not for points or anything but it's still good to get a little bit of silverware in the cupboard.''

Wests scored both their final quarter goals from short corners against Red Lion. Rob Williams

Walker said his team was also keen to contest this year's Ipswich competition mid-season final once the Combined Competition concludes.

In other A-Grade men's matches at the weekend, Hancocks beat Past High 5-1 and Toowoomba Newtown held out Norths Ipswich 5-4.

The Hancocks women continued their steady progress overcoming Past High 3-1.

Defending Ipswich competition champions Wests outclassed Toowoomba Red Lion 10-2 and Newtown beat Norths Ipswich 5-2 in other weekend games.