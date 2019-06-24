Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Westpac
Westpac
Business

Westpac vows remuneration changes

24th Jun 2019 10:04 AM

Westpac will make changes to its next remuneration proposal after shareholders voted against it at the previous annual general meeting, chairman Lindsay Maxsted says.

"The board is disappointed we did not meet your expectations on executive remuneration and we are determined to do so in 2019," the chairman of Australia's second largest bank told shareholders in a letter released to the ASX on Monday.

Mr Maxsted said the board would listen to shareholder feedback and set out the outcomes in its 2019 annual report in early November.

More Stories

pay dispute westpac

Top Stories

    Afternoon at the pub ends with man nearly $25,000 richer

    premium_icon Afternoon at the pub ends with man nearly $25,000 richer

    Offbeat Most pub visit end with patrons leaving with wallets a little lighter, but for one Glamorgan Vale man it was the opposite.

    • 24th Jun 2019 12:00 PM
    Call-out for new members to help garden club blossom

    premium_icon Call-out for new members to help garden club blossom

    News The search is on for more green thumbs

    • 24th Jun 2019 12:00 PM
    Bring culprit to justice, solve the mystery at new show

    premium_icon Bring culprit to justice, solve the mystery at new show

    Whats On Murder mystery night sure to wow crowds.

    • 24th Jun 2019 12:00 PM
    'Are you f--king serious?': rooftop pair in court

    premium_icon 'Are you f--king serious?': rooftop pair in court

    Crime Rooftop antics brought down to cursing in court.

    • 24th Jun 2019 11:55 AM