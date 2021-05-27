WestMAC’s wonderful support for Chloe’s Olympic dream

West Moreton Anglican College student Chloe Blair is a Queensland Interschool champion. She won bronze in the Grand National Show Horse in March at the Sydney International arena.

West Moreton Anglican College student Chloe Blair is a Queensland Interschool champion. She won bronze in the Grand National Show Horse in March at the Sydney International arena.

RISING equestrian star Chloe Blair believes West Moreton Anglican College provides the vital support for her Olympic dream.

The Queensland Interschool Show Horse champion, with eight-year-old pony Wyann Safari (Si), will compete in the Hunter Hack Class at the Boonah Show, starting on Friday.

Chloe, 7, of Glamorgan Vale, won bronze in Show Horse (6-9 years) at the Grand National Championships at the Sydney International Equestrian Centre in March.

"I really like it when I'm successful because it's exciting to win ribbons,'' Chloe said.

"Si feels good about himself when we do a really good job together.''

The Year 2 student, who trains every day, will be the youngest of the 17-strong WestMAC team competing at the Interschool Queensland State Championships in Maryborough, starting on June 28.

"There's lots of nice and kind people at WestMAC and my teacher has really helped me, she gives me any work I miss,'' Chloe said.

"I was quite young when I was competing in my first Queensland Interschool Championships last year (in Toowoomba) and many older students came and cheered us (younger students) on.

"It made me feel really supported. I'm proud to ride for the school.''

WestMAC equestrian team member Erica Galetto said West Moreton Anglican College was known for its supportive and friendly equestrian team and community.

West Moreton Anglican College student Chloe Blair is a Queensland Interschool champion. She won bronze in the Grand National Show Horse in March at the Sydney International arena.

David Waller, the 2012 Australian Equestrian vaulting champion and past WestMAC student, can attest to West Moreton Anglican College's support of equestrian pursuits.

Waller said WestMAC gave him "the structure and discipline'' which helped him achieve 17th position in vaulting at the 2014 World Games in France.

He left WestMAC as a 17-year-old to pursue an opportunity of elite training in Germany. In more recent times, he spent four years as a star and trainer of the Australian Outback Spectacular show on the Gold Coast.

"All my teachers cared and were passionate,'' Waller said.

"WestMAC put me in the right mindset so I was ready for the outside world.

"If I didn't have WestMAC wouldn't be where I am today.''

His daughter Keelie, five, now attends Prep.

"The day Keelie was born, I knew I wanted to send her to WestMAC so she can follow everything she wants to do especially with all the extra-curricular programs the College has to offer,'' she said.

Like Waller, Chloe also started riding as a one-year-old before she entered her first competition as a three-year-old, supported by proud mum Louisa Dossetor.

Chloe dreams of representing Australia in dressage at the Olympics.

"WestMAC understands and accommodates the commitment required by equestrian,'' Louisa said.

"Chloe has a dream and to have a school who supports her to pursue her dream makes the journey easier.''

West Moreton Anglican College are sponsoring Supreme Champion Hack and Supreme Champion Local Ridden Hack at the Boonah Show.

"The day Keelie was born, I knew I wanted to send her to WestMAC so she can follow everything she wants to do especially with all the extra-curricular programs the College has to offer,'' she said.