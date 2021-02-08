Menu
West Moreton Anglican College footballers Madeline Taber and Haley Victor work hard for their team. Picture: David Kapernick
Sport

WestMAC’s radar off line in hard-fought football draw

8th Feb 2021 3:35 PM

DEFENDING premiers West Moreton Anglican College's First XI women's football team had to settle for a hard-fought 0-0 draw against Canterbury College in their latest TAS encounter.

The WestMAC girls were unable to convert 10 shots at goal in the away round at Waterford.

Midfielders Madeline Taber, Haley Victor and Hannah Lehmann led tight midfield defence, reducing Canterbury College to only three shots at goal.

West Moreton Anglican College footballer Hannah Lehmann. Picture: David Kapernick
Attacker Annie Ireland had the best scoring chance but her rocket at goal narrowly missed.

The Second XI Football team won 6-0 and the Third XI Football team snared a 5-0 victory.

TENACIOUS EFFORTS: WestMAC students defy challenges

WestMAC won every cricket match, including the Open XIs and all four JTAS matches, except for the Intermediate XIs, who lost the four-hour match in the last over.

The WestMAC bowlers conceded too many extras which didn't help when attempting to defend 103 runs.

The First XIs cricket team smashed Canterbury College, who were restricted to 27 runs.

WestMAC didn't lose a wicket on their way to 28 runs.

