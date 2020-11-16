WestMAC students defy setbacks to savour 2020 successes

DESPITE extra challenges due to COVID-19 issues, West Moreton Anglican College (WestMAC) students rose above the setbacks to enjoy some memorable 2020 sporting successes.

College cricketers and cross country runners led the way with their commitment and team-minded approaches.

Here's a top five snapshot of their 2020 sporting successes and thoughts on 2021.

1. WestMAC's leading sporting success in 2020.

WestMAC was the Cricket Champion School and independent Schools Cricket Festival winners for the third year in succession. WestMAC was crowned the overall TAS Cricket Champion School.

The decision to cancel all TAS cricket due to COVID-19 prior to finals ultimately meant that WestMAC's First XI, Senior Second XI, Intermediate 2nds and Intermediate 3rds finished as premiers in their respective competitions.

On the back of a strong 2019 season, the WestMAC First XI were invited to participate in the prestigious independent Schools Cricket Festival in January. The 2020 carnival was hosted by Downlands College in Toowoomba and also featured strong NSW GPS-affiliated schools Sydney Church of England Grammar School (Shore), Saint Ignatius' College Riverview and The Armidale School.

WestMAC students enjoyed big wins against Downlands and Riverview and won tight contests against The Armidale School and Shore to be the only undefeated team and winners of the 2020 independent Schools Cricket Festival.

Previous winners of the tournament, which dates back to 1993, include the likes of Anglican Church Grammar School, Canberra Grammar and The Southport School.

To be able to compete and match it with the likes of these bigger, well-known schools, made it a memorable occasion and put WestMAC cricket on the map.

WestMAC also featured strongly in the representative arena with a large number of male and female students selected to represent district and regional teams in 2020.

Cricket at WestMAC is in a strong place with a focus on continued success in 2021.

BEST TEAMS: WestMAC's fine cricket traditions

West Moreton Anglican College cricketers shared in some top honours this year.

2. Favourite WestMAC sporting moment

The WestMAC community support of Junior TAS and TAS Sport was great to witness when the COVID Reboot occurred in Term 3.

WestMAC saw a marked increase in participation with students' willing to take on two sports in a term. Both Trimester 3 and Trimester 2 sport was staged at the same time across eight sports, as well as preparing for swimming, cross country and athletics.

TOP ACHIEVERS: WestMAC's shining stars

3. WestMAC's sporting dux or sports leaders for 2020

Middle School Sportswoman: Ella Fitzgerald.

Middle School Sportsman: Harry McDowell.

Senior School Sportswoman: Alana Plummer.

Senior School Sportsman: Hamish Hunt.

All recipients took part in at least three TAS sports across the 2020. They received many nominations from their coaches for their consistent display of positive attitude, leadership and courage at training and at games.

The Junior West Moreton Anglican College cross country team achieved a new level of success this year.

4. A courageous or inspirational individual or team effort at WestMAC this year.

Arguably the best team effort in 2020 would have to go to the Junior TAS Cross Country team which is made up of students in year 3-6.

After being runners-up on seven successive years, West Moreton Anglican College was finally victorious. WestMAC had been building to get to this point over the years and it was rewarding for past and present coaches and students to go one better.

The result was a reward for the hard work WestMAC students put in on cold winter morning trainings. It was a great all-round team effort.

This was evident in our results with only two students out of 64 placing in the top three. However every student ran out of their skin and showed tenacity, determination and a desire to do the best they could for themselves, their teammates and their school.

A summary of results:

• 9 Years Girls: Champions

• 10 Years Girls: Champions

• Junior Open Girls: Champions

• 11 Years Boys: Champions

• Overall Junior: TAS Champions

• Overall Girls: Champions.

Cross country training sessions are hard and often not much fun but the old saying of "train hard, race easy" meant our students were adequately prepared and the results showed.

The highlight for the WestMAC staff was seeing our entire team forming a tunnel for each age group and chant "Blue, Red Gold" with passion to fire up our runners as they headed to the marshalling area.

Head of Sport Mathew Ellis shared a similar sentiment saying it was one of the best and proudest WestMAC victory war-cries he has heard from a team in his time.

The pride in wearing the WestMAC colours is alive and well.

The pride of West Moreton Anglican College students shone through in 2020.

5. WestMAC's sporting hopes for 2021.

The hope is that 2021 excites and motivates the College community to continue participating in sport.

WestMAC looks forward to working with and supporting students whose representative School Sport pathways were cancelled in 2020.

The College focus is to help students set themselves goals they can aspire and work towards achieving after the setbacks faced this year.