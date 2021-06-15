WestMAC ‘spirit’ achieves historic success in two sports

West Moreton Anglican College hockey teams are celebrating being champion TAS school for the fourth year in a row.

WEST Moreton Anglican College secured two premierships on their way to being crowned Champion TAS hockey school for the fourth consecutive year.

WestMAC dominated the TAS Championship ladder finishing with 35 points, four points ahead of Cannon Hill Anglican College (31). They were followed by Ormiston College (30).

WestMAC’s success was spearheaded by the premiership crowns to the Year 9 and Year 7 teams respectively.

After securing the 2017, 2018 and 2019 Champion TAS titles, WestMAC Hockey Director Neil Shearer said the College was thrilled to claim the title again after last year’s competition was not held because of COVID-19.

“To have three teams in grand finals and to continue this championship legacy is a great achievement for the College,’’ Shearer said. “The commitment of every student and their parents to the College’s hockey program is inspiring.

“The most important thing is that every player gets a great grounding to improve their basic skills and become a better player. WestMAC is the place to come if you love your hockey and you want to develop your game.’’

WestMAC’s Firsts team, coached by 2012 Olympian Jade Close, achieved a thumping 5-0 playoff win against Canterbury College to claim bronze.

WestMAC’s Seconds team drew 1-all against Canterbury College in the final to finish premiership runners-up.

The Year 8 team beat St John Anglican’s College 3-0 to finish third. The unbeaten Year 9 team defeated hosts Canterbury College 2-0 in a hard-fought match.

WestMAC’s unbeaten Year 7 team, coached by Shearer, were forced to fight back twice to secure a 2-all draw against John Paul College.

After trailing 1-0 at halftime, the Year 7 minors premiers scored in the opening seconds of the second half and when JPC went ahead again, WestMAC were able to level with four minutes remaining.

“The team showed plenty of WestMAC spirit. They never gave up but kept on fighting and defended so well in the final minutes for a great all-team effort,’’ said Shearer, who mentored 2004 Olympians Jamie Dwyer and Mark Knowles.

“It was the highest standard Year 7 game I have witnessed in six years coaching in TAS hockey. We have been working on developing skills of players in primary school and we are seeing the success of this strategy.’’

West Moreton Anglican College achieved a historic top three finish in netball this year.

Meanwhile, WestMAC Netball Director Melissa Beutel praised the dedication of players and coaches after celebrating making history with the College’s best-ever result, finishing third on the TAS Championship ladder.

The 8C team beat Ormiston College 36-6 to win their premiership while 8A, 8B and 9B also played in grand finals.

The Firsts team beat Ormiston College 31-10 to finish fifth.

“We had record numbers playing this year and a great attendance and effort at trainings,’’ Beutel said.

“We have specialised and committed coaches who have helped players to develop their game as part of our overall netball strategy.

“Having achieved our best-ever result, we are determined to keep working on developing the skills of every player and build that strong team culture, boosted by a healthy dose of the WestMAC spirit.’’