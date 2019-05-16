Western Spirit, Springfield impress in Canale Cup clashes

WINNING BOND: The Western Spirit team, featuring a number of Reserve Grade players, have progressed in the latest knockout competition.

WINNING BOND: The Western Spirit team, featuring a number of Reserve Grade players, have progressed in the latest knockout competition. Cordell Richardson

FOOTBALL: Having recently taken over as head coach, David Coles has seen plenty to like at Western Spirit.

Coles has assumed the main guidance role with former co-coach Matt Raub unable to commit to the side at this stage of the season.

While the football mates still keep in touch, Coles was happy to keep overseeing Spirit's progress, especially after a spate of recent successes.

Fresh from a hard-fought 1-0 win over Annerley in the Capital League 1 competition, Western Spirit has advanced to the next stage of the annual Canale Cup competition.

The Goodna-based team overpowered Bardon-Latrobe 4-1 in last night's match at Kippen Park.

That followed other recent victories over Moggill (4-1) and Virginia United (2-1), keeping Spirit in touch with the CL1 top four.

"We've just got to push on,'' Coles said.

The team has been boosted by having former Queensland Schoolboys representative Jack Fuller back to cover for the experienced Chris Morrall, who is injured.

"I made subs at halftime just to give guys 45 minutes each,'' Coles said.

"I think it was beneficial to the guys that had a run.''

Spirit's next premiership match is against Samford away on Saturday night.

Samford will back up after a 3-2 extra-time win over Moggill in their midweek Canale Cup duel.

Springfield was the only other regional team to progress to the next round of the Canale Cup, after beating the North Lakes Mustangs 4-2 at Woodcrest College.

Like Spirit, Springfield fielded a mix of top team and Reserve Grade players in an entertaining game.

"It was a real energetic performance from our midfield and front players and the Mustangs struggled with our movement,'' Springfield coach Michael Keating said.

The midweek victory came after Springfield had endured some mixed results in the Capital League 3 competition with some regular players unavailable.

"Hopefully this win will give us the confidence boost going into the next league game,'' Keating said.

That is against Redcliffe at Talobilla Park on Saturday afternoon.

The Ipswich City Bulls lost 2-1 to Annerley in their Wednesday night Canale Cup clash.

Bulls Reserve Grade coach Trent Abel oversaw the team that featured many of his regular players in the Capital League 1 competition.

After struggling in the first half to trail 2-0, the Bulls regrouped to dominate after the break.

"We changed a few things at halftime. The second half, we really stuck with it,'' Abel said.

"Annerley had pretty much their regular A-Grade players.''

Abel rated the finish a positive result as his Brent Witney captained team resumes its CL1 Reserve Grade premiership campaign against New Farm on Sunday afternoon at Sutton Park.

"The boys are going well. It's a young group. The average age is about 21 really.''

Ripley Valley, with only two first-team regulars, were bundled out of the annual Cup competition after losing 7-0 to Newmarket.

Head coach Nick Paterson rested a number of players in preparation for Sunday's Capital League 3 game against Logan Roos at Oates Park.

"We've had such a big work-load over the last two weeks - five games in 14 days,'' he said.

Paterson expected a tough game after the Roos won their midweek Canale Cup game against North Star.

Canale Cup preliminary round results: Western Spirit def Bardon-Latrobe 4-1, Springfield 4 (Cameron Kleinhans 2, Madison Elrick, Jay Johnson) def North Lakes Mustangs 2, Annerley 2 def Ipswich City Bulls 1 (Surafale Teshager), Newmarket def Ripley Valley 7-0.