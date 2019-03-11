Western Spirit plan to recover when troops back

Western Spirit's Zac Ahmed (left) tries to escape the clutches of Ipswich City goal scorer Dane Grant in Sunday's Capital League 1 local derby.

Western Spirit's Zac Ahmed (left) tries to escape the clutches of Ipswich City goal scorer Dane Grant in Sunday's Capital League 1 local derby. Rob Williams

STAND-IN Western Spirit captain Corey Dunne was far from upset about the local derby loss knowing his team has a number of key players to return from injury.

"We were missing three centre backs,'' Dunne said, reflecting on the 3-1 defeat after Spirit beat Pine Hills 2-0 in their first-round game.

"It was a good win to start. Even that game tonight we still played well in patches.

"Just cheap turnovers and silly errors cost us.''

Dunne said the Western Spirit side featured players from a number of different clubs.

After missing last year, the 28-year-old electrician is back for his fourth season with the Goodna-based club.

He said having a bye the previous week also hampered Spirit's efforts to gel the new players.

"We haven't been full strength,'' the centre midfield-er said.

"We were full strength for one game in pre-season. We played against Grange and beat them.

"So hopefully we can get everyone back on deck and bang a few goals in. That's all we need.''

Western Spirit are scheduled to play Mt Gravatt at Dittmer Park on Saturday night.

A hat-trick by former Premier League player Brodie Kenyon sealed Ripley Valley FC's first win since joining the Capital League 3 competition.

In only their second premiership match, Ripley came from 1-0 down to beat home side Teviot Downs 5-2 on Friday night.

Kenyon levelled the game at 1-1 in the first half before completing his three-goal haul in the 54th and 65th minutes.

Teammate Mauricio Arena earlier scored his first to lock up the scores 2-2 at halftime.

Arena added a second decisive goal shortly after the break.

Ripley travel to North Lakes for their next CL3 match on Sunday.