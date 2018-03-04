Western Pride Sharpshooters like piranhas on the pitch

GOAL FEAST: Western Pride striker Delors Tuyishime runs around the Sunshine Coast defender during Saturday night's 15-1 NPL rout at the Briggs Road Sporting Complex.

Chris Simpson

IT'S just as well Ipswich's premier football team have the well-serving name Western Pride.

After the record-breaking 15-1 state league victory over Sunshine Coast on Saturday night, the team could easily be called the Western Sharpshooters, Western Destroyers or even the Western Piranhas.

Such is the way last year's grand final champions shattered their latest opponents, they could realistically have netted 20 goals.

The Pride players relentlessly attacked the Sunshine Coast goals, scoring with clinical precision at times and devouring the ball like a hungry South American fish feeds on its prey.

Even head coach Graham Harvey, a tough taskmaster, was beaming.

"The first half was very good. I was very very happy with that,'' Harvey said. "I think the boys were ruthless.

"In the second half, it was difficult to go again but as the half wore on, I think the boys managed to get themselves going and I still think we created an awful lot of chances as well. It probably should have been a lot more.''

Although Sunshine Coast had defender Eliot Marsay sent off early for a dubious last man tackle, that had little bearing on the tidal wave that swept across the Briggs Road Sporting Complex.

Sunshine Coast could have fielded five extra players and still not stopped the goal-scoring onslaught that stunned the crowd.

People following Saturday night's National Premier Leagues game on twitter questioned the validity of the 10-0 halftime score.

But it was as real as the quality in Harvey's skilful young side that is building momentum after winning last year's historic grand final.

It was Pride's biggest victory since joining the NPL in 2013.

However, after hearing his players belt out a victory chant in the dressing room, he was straight back on song with a showdown against Lions looming this weekend.

"It's just all about moving forward and we just said to the boys to go and enjoy your performance tonight because you've done something pretty special there,'' Harvey said.

"Enjoy that for what it's worth and then when you come back in next week, it's down to business to prepare for a big game.''

It was also an enjoyable occasion for the dedicated Pride head coach, who has years of state league experience.

"When I was at Strikers, I think we won nine against Rocky but that's by far the biggest,'' he said.

True to form, he was already analysing for the future.

"It is good but I always want more,'' Harvey said.

"It sounds funny but I still think we can be a lot better than what we are. I still think we are not as sharp as we should be.

"We give the ball away cheaply at times and we haven't kept a clean sheet yet (in first four games).

"It's hard to pick holes in things at the moment but I think we just have to make sure that when we come in next week we are focused . . . that we've got some areas that we need to work on.

"It's nice for the boys to get that performance under their belt and move forward for a big game next week.''

A feature of Saturday night's win was the unselfish play.

Even though Dylan Wenzel-Halls scored seven goals, he could have slotted home a few more had he not passed the ball close to goal to set up other teammates.

Hard-working striker Joe Duckworth netted a hat-trick and did the same, keen to keep the goals flowing.

Duckworth's third goal completed the 10-0 halftime rout before Wenzel-Halls added two more in the second half.

At the end, everyone was lining up to score and Harvey was pleased to see substitutes Salomon Lukonga and Delors Tuyishme sharing in the goal mouth action.

Only for some rushed play, the Pride attacking contingent could have increased their record margin even more.

"It's probably a tough place to be at the moment if you're not in the starting line-up or if you are in the under 20 squad at the moment . . . but football changes pretty quick,'' Harvey said. "I've just spoken to all the boys there and said make sure you can be the best player you can be to keep your spot.

"(It was) A good day all round for the senior program with the under 18s and under 20s winning as well, so pretty happy with that.''

Pride's under 18 team beat Sunshine Coast 5-0 before the club's under 20 boys secured a 4-0 victory at the Ipswich venue.