Western Magic searching for more hoop stars

GET INVOLVED: The Western Magic basketball team are looking for more females to come and join. Ashleigh Howarth

THE Western Magic basketball team are currently looking for more girls to fill a number of their squads.

Western Magic is looking for girls who live in the western corridor, so either Brisbane or Ipswich, to come and play in their under-11, 13 and 15 sides.

The team is based in Forest Lake and train at the St John's Anglican College senior campus.

Coach Gavin De La Cruz runs the Western Magic in conjunction with his business, GDC Fitness, and is passionate about helping young players develop their skills and the love for the game.

"I have been involved in basketball for many years, and it is a passion of mine to see young kids take to the court and enjoy the game,” he said.

"We have lots of boys from around the region to fill out a few teams, but I have just lost some of my female players.

"I only have a few girls for my under-11 and 13 teams.

"If we don't get some more players before the season begins just after the school holidays, they won't be able to play.

"So if you have daughters who are interested in learning to play the game, or improve their skills, bring them a long to one of our training sessions.”

The Western Magic will begin competition in April where games are played at Auchenflower in Brisbane on Friday nights and Saturday afternoons.

De La Cruz is a great basketball mentor for the region.

He has worked closely with the management from the Brisbane Bullets, runs the Special Olympics basketball program and was even selected to run the Uni Games on the Gold Coast last year.

His daughter Georgia, who started playing basketball in under-8s, is now one of his coaches.

Her own basketball career has seen her play representatively and overseas.

She is currently being considered for a basketball scholarship from a number of colleges in the United States.

To find out more about joining the Western Magic, send an email to westernmagic@live.com.