Pride game could ‘change course of history’

AFLW players Hannah Scott from the Western Bulldogs (left) and Brianna Davey from Carlton (right). Pic: AAP
by ELIZA SEWELL

WESTERN Bulldogs defender Hannah Scott says the AFLW's first pride game has the potential to change the course of history.

The Bulldogs will take on Carlton at the Whitten Oval in Round 4 to promote inclusion and show support for the LGBTI community.

"It means a lot to me ... It means a lot to my partner as well," Scott said.

" ... The possibilities are endless really (for how this game can have an impact).

"There's so many people out there that struggle through this every single day and it effects not just the person, but the family, the friend, it effects everything.

"This could change the course of history really."

Davey said the Blues were thrilled to be involved.

"Personally, it's massive ... Obviously I'm a gay person myself and ... We have the ability to make a difference, make a change and to really make sure people feel included and belong and I think that's the point of this round," Davey said.

Carlton was criticised for its meek statement about marriage equality but Davey said she had felt nothing but support from the club.

"I can't comment on that too much, it's more so for me the personal experiences I've had there," Davey said.

"They've been absolutely fantastic and they're really stuck true to those values of being included and feeling like you belong and I know a lot of the girls would echo that.

" I can honestly say that if I felt differently, I would say it right here and right now."

Topics:  aflw bulldogs carlton lgbti+ pride

