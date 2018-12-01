West Side Sophie

AN Ipswich performer has scored the job of a lifetime, and Sophie Salvesani is packing her bags to travel the world after scoring the lead in a huge production of West Side Story.

Playing the lead of Maria, it is the 24-year old's first professional role.

Locals will remember Sophie from her roles in Ipswich Musical Theatre Company's (IMTC) productions of Les Misérables and The Phantom of the Opera in past years, and this new job is the result of honing her singing and acting skills over many years. She is a graduate of Pacific Opera's 2018 Young Artist Program and recently starred in Toowoomba Empire Theatre's production of The Pirates of Penzance.

The new production opens in Melbourne in April, before it heads to Asia, then Germany, before returning to the Sydney Opera House from August to October.

Sophie will fly the coup in Ipswich to embed herself in the production for at least seven months, living in the hope that the show could be extended into more cities.

"When I got the news I was ecstatic, I had to keep reading it several times to check it was real," Ms Salvesani said. "I was eating some pizza during rehearsals with Pacific Opera and was over the moon, I just started crying. Everyone around me thought something terrible had happened.

"I had just got home from Sydney and I saw a post on social media that auditions were happening for West Side Story. I was actually back in Sydney during that time and after I did that I got the call to go to Melbourne for the final selections. Three days later I'm reading this email, saying I have the role and crying my eyes out."

Sophie can't believe that she's going to do what she always dreamed off, and will be paid to travel the world over the coming months."At this stage I'll be working in Melbourne and Sydney, the tour of Asia is still being organised, but the show will definitely be going to Germany which I can't wait for. Opera is so big there, I plan to immerse myself in it during my downtime.

"So many times I've been turned away for professional roles due to my lack of experience or the fact I didn't do a degree in music or the arts, but there's no way I could have seen a role this big coming. I was an understudy for the same role at my high school production of the same show ten years ago, so it's a bit ironic that I'm going to play Maria professionally," she said.

"I'd love to see the production extended into places like Adelaide and of course Brisbane, it would be so nice to do the show in my own backyard."

West Side Story is one of most popular musicals of all time. A modern retelling of Romeo and Juliet, it tells the tale of two young people whose happiness is destroyed by the hate of two enemy camps in New York City's urban jungle. The "Jets", sons of previous immigrants to America, battle the new arrivals from Puerto Rico, the "Sharks", for domination of the streets.

"West Side Story is still relevant today, the themes of love without boundaries, and racial tensions, they are timeless," Sophie said. "People love these shows for a reason, and I have a good understanding of my character."

Sophie's family will sad to see the 24-year-old leave home, but at the same time know that this is what she's always wanted.

"When I rang my mum to tell her she kept getting me to check the email to make sure it was real. My family is excited, and my sister lives in Denmark. She's so excited to be able to see me perform in Germany.

"I'm grateful to everyone at IMTC and audiences in Ipswich who gave me a start in this industry. I can't believe this is happening."

Watch this space Ipswich, we have our own version of A Star is Born.