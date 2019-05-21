Menu
NEW ROLE: GP Cathryn Hester (right) has joined the West Moreton Hospital and Health Board.
West Moreton Health board boosted by local GP

Lachlan Mcivor
by
21st May 2019 12:00 AM
LOCAL GP Cathryn Hester is the West Moreton Hospital and Health Board's newest member.

Board chairman Michael Willis welcomed Cathryn to the team and the reappointment of Susan Johnson, Stephen Robertson, Lynette Birnie and Jeffrey Dunn.

"I look forward to working with Cathryn and the team to continue to provide world class healthcare for the West Moreton community,” he said.

"We are very proud of our achievements for the community and I thank our board members for their dedications in providing strategic direction to the West Moreton Hospital and Health Service.”

Member for Ipswich West Jim Madden welcomed Dr Hester to the role and congratulated the rest of the board on their reappointments.

"Dr Hester has a wealth of experience in medicine and will make a great addition to the board,” Mr Madden said.

"This group has a diverse mix of experience, and I know they will continue to work diligently in the interest of the West Moreton Hospital and Health Service.”

Minister for Health and Ambulance Services Steven Miles congratulated the board and praised the leadership of chair Michael Willis.

"The board, chaired by Michael Willis, has provided strong leadership in the delivery of health services across the region,” Mr Miles said.The West Moreton Hospital and Health Board is made up of Michael Willis (chair), Susan Johnson, Stephen Robertson, Lynette Birnie, Professor Jeffrey Dunn AO, Professor Gerald Holtmann, Sue Scheinpflug, Patricia Evatt and Dr Cathryn Hester.

