West Moreton Anglican College showcases sport stars of 2020

WHEN it comes to school sport, West Moreton Anglican College (WestMAC) has a wider focus than developing elite talent.

With so many demands on students these days, WestMAC head of sport Matthew Ellis said the College focus was assisting young people in a diverse range of disciplines.

"The big thing that we like is managing the student's load as well,'' Ellis said.

"They are getting smashed at clubs, smashed at rep and then if we tried to do that at school, we'd be killing off our best resource, which is the kids themselves.

"They can manage themselves. We're getting the kids to actually recognise that and go through those signs.''

A key part of that approach to monitor and assist students get more out of sport is WestMAC's Athlete Development Program, introduced this year.

About 60 year 7 students receive regular sessions covering general health and physical education activities with additional work on strength and conditioning, nutrition and planning their time better.

Ellis said that provides a positive time management and skill foundation for their later years of college development.

"It makes them more aware of how they are tracking,'' he said.

"If they have a bit of a down day, they can recognise that and adjust their training load.''

The Athlete Development Program includes links to WestMAC's highly regarded Football Excellence Program, in association with National Premier Leagues club Western Pride.

In his sixth year as head of sport, Ellis was pleased to see WestMAC students resuming sport this term in a range of TAS (The Association Schools) competitions.

WestMAC's sporting focus at the start of the term was on boys soccer and basketball with the girls playing volleyball and touch. Those sports were contested over four weeks.

After cross country events were staged after that, WestMAC has two weeks of rescheduled term 2 sport remaining.

The current sports are girls netball and hockey, along with boys cricket, tennis and rugby.

"Our main goal is trying to get the kids back on the courts and the fields once again to hopefully give them back a bit of competition and to get back to some sort of normality,'' Ellis said.

"We have probably seen about a 15-20 per cent increase in our normal numbers, coming out of isolation.

"A lot more kids want to get into sport.

"We're going pretty well so far. We've been competitive across our whole rounds.''

Grace Hughes

Grace Hughes

Age: 17. Year: 12.

Sports excel in: Basketball and netball.

Major sporting achievements from the past 12 months: Under 21 Ipswich basketball representative, Ipswich women's QBL basketball team, Metropolitan West School Sport basketball, Under 19 Queensland netball squad, Sapphire Series netball team - Carina Tigers, Under 18 Carina Tigers netball representative team, Metropolitan West netball. WestMAC sports captain for 2020.

Why enjoy sport: The team spirit and bonding environment that sport provides. I am naturally drawn to the competitiveness of sport and I have learnt many life lessons along the way which have shaped me into the person I am today.

How WestMAC has assisted your development: WestMAC has supported my goals and ambitions in sport, giving me opportunity for a high level of interschool sport in The Associated Schools (TAS) competition plus supporting my representative commitments and academic load.

Future sporting goals: I would like to continue to develop my skills as a player while always having fun and making friends. I am still undecided as to which sport I would like to specialise in as I enjoy them both.

Jake Patrick

Jake Patrick

Age: 17. Year: 12.

Sports excel in: Boxing, rugby, athletics.

Major sporting achievements from the past 12 months: Queensland boxing and Australian representation when selected to travel to Europe and compete in Poland and the Czech Republic.

Why enjoy sport: I love the challenge that sport provides and pushing myself to get the best out of my ability.

How WestMAC has assisted your development: WestMAC has given me the opportunity to play multiple sports for the College while also focusing on my chosen sport of boxing. There was flexibility offered when I was in heavy training and during the travel period for my overseas selection and I had assessment and study modified to suit my busy schedule.

Future sporting goals: To achieve selection into the Youth Commonwealth Games team for boxing.

Ruby Blunn

Ruby Blunn

Age: 17. Year: 12.

Sport excels in: Cricket.

Major sporting achievements from the past 12 months: Queensland Schoolgirls Under 12s and selection to participate at the Under 15 Queensland Championships. Represented Salisbury indoor cricket for our state to win the National Indoor Cricket Championship and I'm currently playing for University of Queensland women's cricket. A highlight was when I dismissed Australian women's cricket vice-captain Beth Mooney while playing for UQ First Grade.

Why enjoy sport: I have made many great friends, along with having the opportunity to travel in this sport.

How WestMAC has assisted your development: WestMAC has given me many opportunities such as the TAS sport programs where I have won hockey premierships and the different cricket competitions we enter. A major highlight was the opportunity to travel to New Zealand as a playing member of the WestMAC cricket tour.

Future sporting goals: I am hoping to continue playing cricket for UQ and see what further opportunities follow.

Ella Lane

Ella Lane

Age: 16. Year: 10.

Sports excel in: Triathlon, cross country.

Major sporting achievements: 2018 - Queensland cross country and Queensland athletics teams; 2019-20 State Development triathlon team; 2019-20 Queensland triathlon team.

Why enjoy sport: I like keeping fit and healthy, and meeting new people with the same sporting interests.

How WestMAC assisted your development: The College has assisted me in managing my time and academic studies. This has been an important part of my personal development as I have moved from Middle School up into the Senior School at WestMAC.

Future sporting goals: I am aiming to be a member of the 2021 Queensland triathlon team and enter ITU Pro Triathlon races this season. I am training towards a top 10 finish at the Triathlon Super Sprint Race Weekend in December.

Talicia Canty.

Talicia Canty

Age: 17. Year: 12.

Sport excels in: Hockey.

Major sporting achievements from the past 12 months: Past selection in Queensland Primary Schoolgirls hockey; Queensland hockey indoor representative under 13 (twice) and under 15 (twice); Queensland hockey outdoor representative under 13 (twice) and under 15 (twice); Queensland Schoolgirls under-16 hockey team selection three times; Australian Schoolgirls hockey team - Tour of South Africa in 2018 and captained my second Australian tour of Europe in 2019.

Why enjoy sport: I have been lucky enough to travel and meet new friends through my sport. I enjoy the challenge of pushing myself to achieve my best at everything I do.

How WestMAC has assisted in your development: The College has assisted me in achieving the goals I have set for myself, both academic and sporting. My teachers assisting me with my assessment when there were clashes with my overseas hockey tours has been of great help. The College Sports program has allowed me to showcase my skills on the hockey field while also participating and winning premierships in touch football, cross country and athletics.

Future sporting goals: I would like to be selected to train with the Australian Hockeyroos women's team at the Hockey Australia High Performance Unit in Perth.

Corey Flood

Corey Flood

Age: 18. Year: 12.

Sports excel in: Cricket.

Major sporting achievements from the past 12 months: Captained the WestMAC Firsts cricket team to a TAS Premiership in 2020. Vice-captain of the WestMAC Firsts cricket team 2019 (premiers), captained the WestMAC senior cricket squad on our tour of Toowoomba against many high quality Sydney GPS schools and finished the tournament undefeated. Playing in the South East Queensland under-18 cricket team. Being selected into the South Queensland Country under-18 team to play North Queensland in September. Playing in the Metropolitan West School Sport cricket team at the Queensland Schoolboys carnival at Bundaberg. Making my debut in Ipswich first grade during the 2019 season.

Why enjoy sport: It opens many opportunities for friendships outside of the school community. I also enjoy having something to work on, and continually pushing yourself to improve.

How WestMAC has assisted in your development: WestMAC has assisted by providing extra high quality coaching during the cricket season and pre-season. WestMAC also offered the opportunity to take a team away to Toowoomba in January, where we played some highly respected Sydney GPS schools. During this small tour, the team was able to remain undefeated, largely due to the great group of cricketers the school has, as well as the extended pre-season and coaching that was made available.

Future sporting goals: I intend to continue to develop and work on my skills and progress to the highest level I can.

Caitlin Taylor

Caitlin Taylor

Age: 15. Year: 10.

Sports excel in: Athletics - 100m, 200m and long jump.

Major sporting achievements from the past 12 months: With successful national titles in the 100m, 200m and long jump events in 2019, recovering from injury has been my focus in the past 12 months. My highlights in this time were representing Metropolitan West School Sport at the Queensland State Track and Field Championships in Cairns and winning the 100m sprint in Christchurch in January 2020 while representing Little Athletics Queensland at the Colgate Games in New Zealand.

Why enjoy sport: I enjoy athletics because I love challenging myself and achieving my goals. In the past 12 months I've learnt to cope with injury which has been challenging. I love pushing myself to be a stronger person in my sport. I am focused and committed to achieving more each year. I also love meeting people who inspire me and making new friends.

How WestMAC has assisted your development: As an athlete, WestMAC has been there to support me on my journey. They encourage me to put myself out there and participate in different sports and have helped with developing my skills further and in offering a range of opportunities. I love being part of the girls touch football and athletics teams.

Future sporting goals: To represent Australia in the green and gold. This is a long-term goal and one I will work at strengthening each year.

Markus Brits

Markus Brits

Age: 17. Year: 12

Sports excel in: Cricket, athletics and rugby.

Major sporting achievements from the past 12 months: South East Queensland under-18 cricket team and Queensland athletics team (javelin).

Why enjoy sport: It makes me feel alive, keeps me fit and healthy, and it allows me to interact with fellow participants being around like-minded people. I have found that it teaches me discipline, dedication and determination in order to progress over time.

How WestMAC has assisted your development: WestMAC has provided excellent professional coaching and great facilities to practise the sports I enjoy.

Future sporting goals: My short-term goals are to play Grade Cricket and participate at the 2021 Australian Athletics Championships. Long term, I'd like to play for the Queensland Bulls and Australian cricket teams.

Georgia Martell

Georgia Martell

Age: 17. Year: 12.

Sport excels in: Soccer.

Major sporting achievements from the past 12 months: Playing for the Football Queensland/Queensland Academy of Sport (QAS) under-17 team in the National Premier Leagues women's competition and provides opportunities for state and national team representation.

Why enjoy sport: It suits me because I am competitive and I like playing in a team environment.

How WestMAC has assisted your development: I was part of the College's Football Excellence Program from Year 7 to Year 10 which really improved my individual skills and tactical knowledge of the game. I also played in the Firsts Football team in 2020 that won the inaugural TAS Girls Football Premiership.

Future sporting goals: To play overseas. I have recently accepted a scholarship offer to play and study at the University of South Carolina in Aiken, USA. I will start there in January 2021.

Joshua Boyle

Joshua Boyle

Age: 16. Year: 11.

Sports excel in: Soccer and cricket

Major sporting achievements from the past 12 months: U16 Metropolitan West School Sport soccer, U16 Queensland soccer team, trial at Central Coast Mariners, member of the Western Pride U18 soccer team.

Why enjoy sport: Sport is something I enjoy as it gives me an outlet to have fun and participate in physical activity that I have a passion for. It assists in my mental health and I believe it helps me with my study as I have a healthy brain.

How WestMAC has assisted your development: WestMAC has assisted me in my development with their constant support, motivation and many helping hands in all areas of my education and sport. The College's Football Excellence Program has assisted me in improving many aspects of my game as well as building connections with teammates and developing lifelong skills.

Future sporting goals: To progress into an A-League football team as well as continuing my education. I am planning to go to university and study sport and exercise science as well as pursuing my football career.

Claire Gould

Claire Gould

Age: 17. Year: 12.

Sport excels in: Touch football.

Major sporting achievements from the past 12 months: I went to the Broncos under-16 development team at the beginning of the year and recently made the under-18 Brisbane Cobras team to compete at the National Youth Championships.

Why enjoy sport: It helps me keep fit and healthy. I really enjoy how playing sport enables me to make new friends. I love a team environment where I can build relationships and be around people who help me develop my game and who support me.

How WestMAC has assisted your development: WestMAC has helped my development by always listening and encouraging the ideas I bring to my particular sport and assisting me in growing my leadership skills both on and off the field. This has been important in my roles as captain of the WestMAC touch, tennis and athletics teams. The College has always been very positive in their support of me and helped me overcome boundaries by encouraging me to lead team discussions and try new concepts at training.

Future sporting goals: To make the Broncos Open team for touch football and the Australian team.