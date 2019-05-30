Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Shane Dassow was last seen on Larsen Street on May 19.
Shane Dassow was last seen on Larsen Street on May 19. Queensland Police Service
News

West Gladstone man missing since May 19

30th May 2019 9:58 AM

POLICE are seeking help from the public to find a missing 41-year old man from West Gladstone.

Shane Dassow was last seen on Larsen Street on May 19 and has not been seen by friends or family since.

Police hold concerns for Shane's welfare as his behaviour is out of character.

He is described as Caucasian, is approximately 180cm tall with a thin build with brown hair.

Anyone with information should contact Police Link on 131 444 and quote reference number QP1901032776.

gladstone region missing person queensland police service
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    How police caught up with Pisasale associate

    premium_icon How police caught up with Pisasale associate

    News Authorities allege a Melbourne developer accused of corrupt dealings with former Ipswich mayor Paul Pisasale tried to avoid arrest.

    Mechanic helps police catch crook during service

    premium_icon Mechanic helps police catch crook during service

    News A man was charged with several fraud related matters

    • 30th May 2019 11:00 AM
    REVEALED: Top dog and cat breeds and names

    REVEALED: Top dog and cat breeds and names

    Pets & Animals Staffies warrant a mention but they're not the state's favourite dog

    FLYOVER: Twenty RAAF jets to take to the sky

    FLYOVER: Twenty RAAF jets to take to the sky

    News Jets heading to the RAAF Base at Williamtown

    • 30th May 2019 10:00 AM