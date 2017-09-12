West End win makes Woodward so proud

TOUGH: West End Colts half Regan Wilde (with ball) didn't let a hamstring injury in the warm-up stop him from playing a blinder in the grand final.

Joel is a journalist with 20 years of experience and since February, 2011 he has been the late reporter at The Queensland Times. Joel specialises in longer features and as the late reporter he chases all the breaking stories that unfold in the evenings. A die hard rugby league fan, Joel has been pushing hard for the Western Corridor bid to be admitted into the NRL.

IF YOU are looking for the proudest man in Ipswich right now look no further than West End Colts coach Jae Woodward.

The Bulldogs Colts' 28-18 win over Norths was one of the most courageous grand final wins seen in Ipswich.

For a side to not venture into the opposition half until the 20th minute, and still win quite comfortably in the end, is an extraordinary achievement.

Throw in the fact that West End half and captain Regan Wilde missed the warm-up, played on one leg and had a stunning game.

Woodward was a worried man before kick-off when Wilde seemed certain to miss the game, but proud as punch after the stunning victory.

"In Regan's first run in the warm-up he has gone down squealing saying 'I've torn my hammy',” Woodward said.

"I got the strapper to rub it and we did our whole warm-up with our centre at half.

"We thought we were going to have to make a change to our team, but our strapper kept it warm and Regan played through the pain and had a blinder.

"It was a brave effort by him.”

The defensive effort by the side in the opening 20 minutes, to contain Norths to a 4-nil lead, was brave.

"They had 10 sets on our line and it could have been 40-nil,” Woodward said.

"I said to the boys at half-time that when the tide turns we'll come away with it.

"The boys had the hardest first 20 minutes I have ever seen but they had the faith in themselves.”

Joel Gould