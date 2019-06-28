West End pups to outgrow kennel

RUGBY LEAGUE: West End Bulldogs coach Jae Woodward has earmarked several of his hounds to progress their careers beyond Ipswich A Grade.

Woodward had no doubt that young guns Kelepi Faukafa, and Tupu and Valu Lisati would move onto better things.

"Playing A Grade in Ipswich is not going to be the pinnacle of their careers," he said. "So self-improvement is the goal for us at the moment."

The Bulldogs must prevail when they meet Norths Tigers at home tomorrow night if they are to feature in the finals this year.

Approaching round 14, they sit sixth on the table (20 points), trailing fifth-placed Norths (25).

With only a third of the season remaining, it is crunch time for the Bulldogs and their playoff aspirations.

Fail to triumph and they risk losing touch with the top five.

Slipping further behind at this stage would signal the final nail in their 2019 coffin.

The Tigers too reach a critical point this weekend. They are five points adrift of Goodna (30) and the top four.

Though not fatal to their campaign, a loss would make it very difficult for them to reel in the Eagles.

Woodward admitted it was a must-win clash but he reiterated that the club was rebuilding and the focus was on player development.

"We only have four or five over 21," he said. "Self-improvement is more important for us.''

"But obviously we would like to play finals and if we don't win against Norths that is out the window."

The Bulldogs return after the week off for Ipswich Cup and the bye.

Woodward said his side had been severely plagued by injury since capitulating to Norths 40-16 in round seven and the break had been a godsend.

"That was our worst performance to date," he said.

"That was when the injuries started to happen.

"We're back at full strength and ready to rock-and-roll.''

"We are a young side. As soon as something goes against us we drop our heads.

"It is just attitude and being composed, and staying in the game for 80 minutes without switching off.

"Eventually it is going to click and we will blow sides off the park.''

"We just need to have patience with the football. Make sure we are doing the little one percenters, playing to our strengths and kicking to the corners."

Rising Bulldog Valu Lisati will be let off the chain on Saturday night.

Woodward said he had been resting the 18-year-old while he spearheaded Ipswich State High's Langer Cup tilt.

He said the hard-running Lisati played second row for the school but would be unleashed in the backline against Norths.

"Valu is a special talent," he said. "He is very humble and has speed to burn. He doesn't get overawed.

"He has played two games for us this year already and he stands up to the older guys as much as he does against his own age."