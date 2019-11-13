West End honours dedicated coach

West End Bulldogs A-grade coach Jae Woodward was retained in the position and honoured with a life membership at Saturday’s AGM.

The diehard Bulldog was also honoured with a life membership.

Re-installed senior president John Cochrane said Woodward had been involved with West End since he was a child and the diehard Bulldog epitomised everything the club stood for.

He said Woodward’s contribution as a player, coach and member of the executive over many years was immeasurable.

“There is no hat he hasn’t worn,” he said.

“He has been superb.”

Woodward will be assisted by Lindley Price.

Charlie Carney is set to take the reins of the reserve grade outfit.

He will be supported by Dave Broadway, while Paul Hasset has been entrusted with mentoring the under-19s.

Pre-season has begun, with the club training on Thursdays at 6pm leading into Christmas.

Anyone interested is encouraged to attend.

“We have a fair few boys returning but we’re always looking for new recruits,” Cochrane said.

West End is thrilled to have colts in action at Daniel’s Park again.

It was felt not fielding a team in this age group last season was detrimental to the club overall and players are champing at the bit.

“It is onward and upward,” Cochrane said.

“We have to keep looking forward.

“All of the clubs start the season with hopes of winning the premiership and we’re no different.”

Meanwhile, West End juniors are thriving.

There was a changing of the guard at the AGM, with former president Ian Howells standing down after nearly eight years at the helm.

Cochrane said Howells had been instrumental in increasing junior participation numbers and was a great asset during his tenure.

“Ian is a tireless worker and he will be sorely missed,” he said.

Loyal clubman Jeff Lake steps into the vacated seat on the executive and he is keen to see the club continue to grow and prosper.