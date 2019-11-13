Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sport

West End honours dedicated coach

Tom Bushnell
, tom.bushnell@qt.com.au
13th Nov 2019 3:35 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

West End Bulldogs A-grade coach Jae Woodward was retained in the position and honoured with a life membership at Saturday’s AGM.

The diehard Bulldog was also honoured with a life membership.

Re-installed senior president John Cochrane said Woodward had been involved with West End since he was a child and the diehard Bulldog epitomised everything the club stood for.

He said Woodward’s contribution as a player, coach and member of the executive over many years was immeasurable.

“There is no hat he hasn’t worn,” he said.

“He has been superb.”

Woodward will be assisted by Lindley Price.

Charlie Carney is set to take the reins of the reserve grade outfit.

He will be supported by Dave Broadway, while Paul Hasset has been entrusted with mentoring the under-19s.

Pre-season has begun, with the club training on Thursdays at 6pm leading into Christmas.

Anyone interested is encouraged to attend.

“We have a fair few boys returning but we’re always looking for new recruits,” Cochrane said.

West End is thrilled to have colts in action at Daniel’s Park again.

It was felt not fielding a team in this age group last season was detrimental to the club overall and players are champing at the bit.

“It is onward and upward,” Cochrane said.

“We have to keep looking forward.

“All of the clubs start the season with hopes of winning the premiership and we’re no different.”

Meanwhile, West End juniors are thriving.

There was a changing of the guard at the AGM, with former president Ian Howells standing down after nearly eight years at the helm.

Cochrane said Howells had been instrumental in increasing junior participation numbers and was a great asset during his tenure.

“Ian is a tireless worker and he will be sorely missed,” he said.

Loyal clubman Jeff Lake steps into the vacated seat on the executive and he is keen to see the club continue to grow and prosper.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Paddock to plate tourism move approved for historic location

        premium_icon Paddock to plate tourism move approved for historic location

        News This 100-year-old building will be transformed into a new tourism drawcard, without affecting its heritage

        Rev head’s smoking thrill ride

        premium_icon Rev head’s smoking thrill ride

        News It was Ipswich motor racing enthusiast Brian Harvey’s lifelong dream to do some...

        600 new homes destined for Ipswich suburb

        premium_icon 600 new homes destined for Ipswich suburb

        News Three hectares of prime Ipswich real estate is being touted for a large housing...

        Teacher ‘sew’ determined to pass on her lifelong skills

        premium_icon Teacher ‘sew’ determined to pass on her lifelong skills

        News Carmel O’Rourke started her business, Farralley Lane Sewing Studio, three years ago...