Super Netball Rd 4 - Thunderbirds v Fever
Sport

West Coast Fever continue unbeaten run

by Warren Partland
22nd May 2021 9:00 PM | Updated: 9:16 PM

West Coast Fever have stretched their unbeaten start to the season into the fourth round with an incredible 70-62 triumph over Adelaide Thunderbirds in Mile End on Saturday night.

After being smashed in the first quarter to trail by eight goals at quarter-time, the Fever showed why they are a serious Super Netball title threat with the brilliant comeback win.

And they are now in the positive on the ladder, having been handicapped 12 premiership points for salary cap breaches.

The Thunderbirds may have been winless entering the clash, but their opening quarter was stunning as they reigned supreme with an emphatic brand of netball.

At one end of the court they ruled in attack, amassing 21 goals on the back of a flawless display from Lenize Potgieter. The South African capped off the outstanding feed of Maisie Nankivell and Hannah Petty.

The precision at which the home side was able to work the ball into the goal circle was a contrast to the other end where the Thunderbirds’ defence disrupted the Fever flow and secured turnover ball.

The Thunderbirds blew the lead out to nine goals early in the second quarter, highly impressive in pouncing on an opposition mistake and rushing the ball down court to punish the Fever.

Even when the Thunderbirds appeared out of the contest for a loose ball, they persisted to earn possession.

Former Thunderbirds goaler Sasha Glasgow replaced Alice Teague-Neeld in the second period and her influence was crucial as the Fever fought back.

Twice Glasgow nailed a two-goal super shot, on offer in the final five minutes of each quarter, to complement imposing Jamaican Jhaniele Fowler’s 24 goals from 26 attempts.

The Fever, challenging the home side with relentless pressure all over the court, continued their remarkable recovery when they powered to an eight-goal lead in the third quarter.

The response from the Thunderbirds was to send Sam Gooden into the goal circle to provide another super shot shooter alongside Georgie Horjus.

