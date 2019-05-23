Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Wesfarmers' $776m Kidman bid to go to vote

23rd May 2019 10:07 AM

Kidman Resources shareholders will vote on Wesfarmers' $776 million takeover offer in August after the lithium miner entered into a scheme implementation deed with the WA-based conglomerate.

The companies say Wesfarmers has completed its due diligence and that Kidman's directors and its major shareholders all support the cash offer of $1.90 per share, which represents a 47.3 per cent premium to the price prior to the proposal's announcement.

"We are extremely proud of the hard work and achievements of all our staff and the significant progress we have made to date in developing the Mt Holland Lithium Project," Kidman chief executive Martin Donohue said.

bid kidman kidman station property vote wesfarmers

Top Stories

    Arts get a boost at IGGS

    premium_icon Arts get a boost at IGGS

    News Performing Arts extension reflects popularity of dance

    • 23rd May 2019 10:21 AM
    Nine things you need to know about Costco Fuel

    premium_icon Nine things you need to know about Costco Fuel

    Money Cash-savvy punters are saving a packet.

    Juiced up thieves on prowl for batteries

    premium_icon Juiced up thieves on prowl for batteries

    Crime Police are warning farmers to be on the lookout.

    • 23rd May 2019 9:27 AM
    Regional council set for jobs boost

    premium_icon Regional council set for jobs boost

    Politics The regions will share in almost $340,000 worth of supporting grants

    • 23rd May 2019 9:06 AM