Wes Conlon invincible in 'suit of armour'

GREEN SPIRIT: Ipswich Jets fullback Wes Conlon is proud to wear the Indigenous jersey, designed by artist Anthony Kemp, against Tweed Heads. The Ipswich-based Nunukul Yuggera Aboriginal Dance Group (background) will perform before the game.

WES Conlon will be deadlier than ever on Saturday when he takes the field for the Jets against the Seagulls at North Ipswich Reserve in what he refers to as "a suit of armour”.

The armour the Jets fullback is referring to is a unique Ipswich jersey designed by Artist Anthony Kemp to celebrate Indigenous Appreciation Round in the Intrust Super Cup.

Conlon, a proud Aboriginal man, said he would wear the jersey with pride.

"This jersey is like a bit of armour on me. It is deadly,” he said.

"It is as though there is a spirit that comes over you when you wear any Indigenous jersey on our home ground.

"For the three tribes (Yuggera, Jagera and Ugarapul) that are here it means a lot because it is so connected to culture here. This game is like a grand final day to me. It gets built up within myself and I know it does with the other Indigenous boys from both sides.

"We love this round. We get geed up for this round.

"The whole family culture is everything to us. I am really looking forward to a big one, but all of us Jets lads turn up for this game.”

Conlon said the Jets would not repeat their performance in the 44-0 defeat at the hands of Burleigh last week.

"We usually do that maybe once a year but it is forgotten. It is gone and we move onto this week,” he said.

Ipswich Jets player Wes Conlon is wearing the Indigenous round jersey with Aborignal artwork created by artist Anthony Kemp. David Nielsen

Kemp explained to the QT the symbolism of the artwork on the jersey. He said the dots represent the raindrops falling on the Bremer River and that the river was "the giver of life” to the local tribes.

"And the different shades of green represent how green Ipswich can be after the rain,” he said.

He explained the light green signified the grass, shrubs and trees along with being the colours of the Jets.

Kemp said he was delighted to have his own design on the Ipswich jersey.

"I could never have imagined it. It makes me very proud,” he said.

"I hope I can make a lot of young Aboriginals proud too and know that you can do anything if you put your mind to it and achieve anything in the whole wide world.

"You look at young Wes. He is an ambassador for the young Aboriginal kids around here.”

Kemp, who once played in a variety of positions with Aboriginal side the Ipswich Wanderers, has a long history with Conlon and admires the way he plays rugby league.

"He's exciting isn't he? Wes was also a ball boy and scorekeeper when I played for Wanderers,” he said.

The QT asked Kemp if he had Conlon's considerable ball skills.

"I think he's got mine,” he replied, with a smile.

The Jets will be hoping Conlon's ball skills come to the fore against Tweed Heads. With his suit of armour installed and the spirit of his ancestors with him, chances are they will.