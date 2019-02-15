'We're working for you': MP's pledge on city's waste

A SIMPLE solution to Ipswich's waste problem is difficult to find, Ipswich West MP Jim Madden believes.

The waste levy was back in parliament this week after its removal by the Newman Government in 2012.

Rubbish has long been used for the rehabilitation of old mine sites.

Mr Madden said population growth meant residential development had encroached on the mines.

"When they were used as mines, they were able to operate without any convenience of the residents or area,” he said.

"The difficulty we have is since these mine sites were built or established and when they stopped being used, the Ipswich City Council had allowed subdivisions quite close to these areas.

"Now it's a case that suburbia has now approached on these mine sites and made them unsuitable as landfill.”

Mr Madden said he agreed with Jo-Ann Miller that more needed to be done to improve the quality of life for residents.

"We agree on that point that Jo-Ann nor I want Ipswich to be the landfill capital of Queensland and we both agree that over time, suburbia has approached on these mine sites where as they may appear to be suitable landfills,” he said.

"We have to take into account the effects they will have on the residents.

"We're both looking after our constituents.

"We're in the same team, we work collaboratively together and we both have a great love for Ipswich.”