'We're scared to leave the driveway'

BLIND SPOT: Property owners Dean Rich (right), along with his parents Alf and Valma Rich, are concerned about safety the installation of traffic lights and changes to intersection on the corner of Chermside and Robertson R ds.

MAJOR upgrades to a once-dangerous Ipswich intersection should come as a big relief to the majority of motorists, but not everyone is celebrating just yet.

The footpath that was meant to have been included in plans for the improvements to the intersection of Robertson and Chermside Rds was left out of the final design, meaning residents like Dean Rich will have to wait several more months.

Mr Rich said while the installation of traffic lights and additional turning lane on Robertson Rd might make life easier for drivers, it had created a dangerous situation for him and his family when entering and exiting their front driveway.

Mr Rich, who lives just a short distance from the corner, says he is concerned that motorists speeding up to catch a green light won't have enough time to stop if he happens to be reversing out of his driveway at the same time.

The lights were yet to be activated at the intersection when the QT spoke to Mr Rich.

"I have been speaking with Cr Andrew Antoniolli about making it safer, but up to now I feel they have not listened to me," Mr Rich said.

"People will be accelerating to catch the green light. We've got three young kids here and this potentially makes it very dangerous."

Mr Rich said he'd also lost the street parking in front of his house as a result of the creation of an additional lane.

He said he'd asked council about the possibility of having his front yard remodelled and a new driveway being created further up the road for better vision, but hadn't heard back.

Cr Antoniolli confirmed Ipswich City Council had been in talks with Mr Rich and other local residents throughout the design and construction process.

He said some concessions were made where possible, however the safety of the intersection for motorists and pedestrians had to be considered.

"That intersection was dangerous and created the additional problem of people doing rat-runs around it," Cr Antoniolli said.

"We understand Mr Rich's situation but we need to be realistic. This has been a busy road for a long time now and it is going to get even busier."

Ipswich City Council is in the process of designing a new footpath for the area affected by the roadworks, while Cr Antoniolli said there was also a possibility that Mr Rich's driveway entry would be widened to make it safer for people entering and exiting his property.

But he said he couldn't promise anything at this stage.

"I believe 80% of the problems that have been experienced at that intersection will be alleviated once the traffic lights are switched on, while another 15% could be fixed once the footpath and driveway is completed - and we are hoping that will happen within six months," he said.

"At this point we can't promise anything concrete until the surveying is done."