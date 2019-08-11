‘We’re pumped but job’s only half done’

Christian Lealiifano had an excellent game against the All Blacks.

The Wallabies only have to rewind four years for a reminder of how a good win can quickly turn sour as they look ahead to the Bledisloe Cup decider.

The Australians opened the door to Bledisloe Cup glory, which they haven't tasted for 17 years, with a crushing 47-26 win over the All Blacks in Perth. The six-try victory equalled their biggest-ever winning margin against New Zealand.

But to bring back the Bledisloe they must crack their first win since 1986 at Auckland's Eden Park - Australia's rugby graveyard.

Wallabies coach Michael Cheika wanted to keep a lid on the achievement.

"We are all pumped but all we've done is bought ourselves a ticket to Auckland, that's it," Cheika said.

"It's a great atmosphere and great for the players to get the win but in the bigger scheme of things that's what we've got ourselves - a ticket to go there and take the opportunity that we're going to get given there.

"Let's get on to the next thing - this is one game in a progression that we're going to put together this year."

In 2015 the Wallabies opened with a 27-19 win in Sydney and talk swirled of their big chance of a breakthrough at Eden Park.

The James O’Connor experiment worked well for the Wallabies.

But the All Blacks responded as they always seem to do with 41-13 scoreline to set themselves on course for Rugby World Cup glory.

Before that second Test Cheika made sweeping changes including benching star flanker David Pocock and starting mercurial five-eighth Quade Cooper. While the Kiwis lifted, the Wallabies selections backfired.

Cheika wouldn't be drawn on whether he would again experiment, with only two Tests remaining before next month's Rugby World Cup in Japan.

"It's too far long ago now," he said when asked if what he learnt in 2015 would affect preparations for next Saturday.

"There's selectors as well now so we'll go into that meeting and go through what we're thinking."

Cheika already made some shock selections for the Perth match including former bad boy James O'Connor at outside centre, in his first start in six years, Nic White ahead of veteran halfback Will Genia, fiery hooker Tolu Latu and Christian Lealiifano first pick at five-eighth.

While it was hard to pick a weak link in the team, those four definitely showed they will be hard to dislodge.

Cheika didn't want to single anyone out for praise.

"I didn't see it as one guy who really stood out.

"There were different things happening all the time so you need the combination of players to be there.

"We want to build more teamwork and then we can get more connection so it's a team effort, not one individual."