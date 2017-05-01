WE’RE OPEN: Ipswich businesses open on Labour Day

Large retailers in Rockhampton will close their doors for the Labour Day long weekend.

IPSWICH'S major stores might close their doors for the Labour Day public holiday, but a number smaller grocery stores and cafes have you covered.

Several smaller supermarkets will keep their doors open for you to grab those essentials today.

All Woolworths and Coles stores will be closed for the day, but Woolworths Caltex and Coles Express service stations will be trading as usual.

Riverlink, Orion and all other major Ipswich shopping centres will be closed today, but cinemas remain open.

We have compiled a brief list of where you can do the shopping, grab a coffee or a bite to eat in the centre of Ipswich throughout the day.

Normal trading hours will resume tomorrow.

Hotels and pubs:

Racehorse Hotel : 10am-midnight

: 10am-midnight PA Hotel: 10am-4am

10am-4am Orion Hotel: 10am- 4am

Supermarkets and shopping centres:

Riverlink Shopping Centre: Both shopping malls will be closed. Some external shops and restaurants may operate so best to check with them directly

Both shopping malls will be closed. Some external shops and restaurants may operate so best to check with them directly Booval Fair: CLOSED

CLOSED Brassall Shopping Centre: CLOSED

CLOSED Orion Shopping Centre: Retailers are closed, but some restaurants will be opening

Retailers are closed, but some restaurants will be opening Redbank Plaza: CLOSED

CLOSED Woolworths Yamanto: CLOSED

CLOSED Coles : CLOSED

: CLOSED IGA West Ipswich: 6am - 10pm

Cafes and restaurants:

Queen's Park Café: 9am-2pm

9am-2pm Fourthchild Café: 8am-2pm

8am-2pm Tower Central Café: 7am-2pm

7am-2pm Nourish Real Food Café: CLOSED

CLOSED Cactus Espresso Bar: 7.30am-11.30am

