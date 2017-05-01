WE’RE OPEN: Ipswich businesses open on Labour Day

IPSWICH'S major stores might close their doors for the Labour Day public holiday, but a number smaller grocery stores and cafes have you covered.
Several smaller supermarkets will keep their doors open for you to grab those essentials today.
All Woolworths and Coles stores will be closed for the day, but Woolworths Caltex and Coles Express service stations will be trading as usual.
Riverlink, Orion and all other major Ipswich shopping centres will be closed today, but cinemas remain open.
We have compiled a brief list of where you can do the shopping, grab a coffee or a bite to eat in the centre of Ipswich throughout the day.
Normal trading hours will resume tomorrow.
Hotels and pubs:
- Racehorse Hotel: 10am-midnight
- PA Hotel: 10am-4am
- Orion Hotel: 10am- 4am
Supermarkets and shopping centres:
- Riverlink Shopping Centre: Both shopping malls will be closed. Some external shops and restaurants may operate so best to check with them directly
- Booval Fair: CLOSED
- Brassall Shopping Centre: CLOSED
- Orion Shopping Centre: Retailers are closed, but some restaurants will be opening
- Redbank Plaza: CLOSED
- Woolworths Yamanto: CLOSED
- Coles: CLOSED
- IGA West Ipswich: 6am - 10pm
Cafes and restaurants:
- Queen's Park Café: 9am-2pm
- Fourthchild Café: 8am-2pm
- Tower Central Café: 7am-2pm
- Nourish Real Food Café: CLOSED
- Cactus Espresso Bar: 7.30am-11.30am
Attractions:
- Ipswich Art Gallery 10am-5pm
- Ipswich Library CLOSED
- Limelight Cinema: 9.30am - 9.45pm
- Event Cinemas Orion: 10am - midnight
- Cineplex Redbank Plaza: 9.40am-9.40pm