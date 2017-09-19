'We're not stupid': Business in front row seat for new mall

THESE savvy business partners moved into the top of the Ipswich Mall with a game plan.

They are leading the pack of what they hope will be a collection of boutique, independent businesses, the start of a fresh new look for the top of town and years ahead of their retail business companions.

Schudio Studio owners Cass Doherty and Kim Schubel were fully aware of the challenges the Ipswich Mall re-development was going to present them with when they set up shop in November 2016 but said it was worth it to have a guaranteed front row seat when the mall was finally transformed.

Cass and Kim can't wait to meet their new neighbours, whether they be boutique cafes, up-market dining ventures or unique, independent boutique retailers.

"We are so excited for the new mall. It's going to be beautiful and bring a whole new vibe to the city with lots of people around. How can that be a bag thing, it's only going to be good and we're going to be right here for it," Cass said.

"We'd love to see anything that is not chain stores, something that is independent. If you want a chain store, go to Riverlink. It needs to be a hub where people are interested to go.

"We can not wait for the entire new clientele we are going to have." Kim said while the re-development was still in progress, the small community of businesses that had already set up shop in the area were passionately campaigning for the new mall.

"There's is always negativity but it's a re-development, It's not easy but what doesn't make it easier is negativity and making it sound like we're on death's door and we're all destitute. Positivity is going to do well for business," Kim said.

"People always ask us if we're closing or if business isn't doing very well because of the re-development. The answer is always no, we are not closing."

The shop packed to the ceiling with vibrant prints of pineapples and cactus, cushions, sweets and unique hand made crafts is hardly the vision of a business that is about to close. Instead, it's humming with positivity, a colourful vibe and enough passion to keep Kim and Cass right where they are.

"We're a broken record, when people come in and they are negative, we have to keep telling them about the positive things that are happening. Ipswich needs it and it's coming but it's not a facelift. It's not going to be anything like it has been for the last 30 years," Cass said.

Next door at rockabilly store Poison Arrow, owner Angela Love is getting ready to meet some new faces on the block.

"We would love a rock and roll cafe, like an American diner with burgers and shakes. We are looking forward to having more eateries and something that is a bit different to Riverlink," Ms Love said.

MOVE over Woolies, fresh new businesses are needed to fill the new Ipswich Mall.

Ipswich City Council has hired a team of 'retail leasing specialists' to bring new tenants to the new Ipswich Central with future operators already expressing significant interest in investing and opening businesses in the precinct.

A number of 'key decision makers' from a diverse range of companies specialising in entertainment, hospitality and retail have officially expressed their interest in becoming part of the new mall, the council claims.

Ipswich CBD Mall demolition and redevelopment: An update on the demolition of the Ipswich Mall CBD complex.

It comes after expressions of interest were called in November for restaurateurs looking to be a part of the new 'food experience' in the mall including everything from white linen and 'grab and go options'.