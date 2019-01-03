Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Daniel Garner catches trains to Brisbane from East Ipswich station. Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times IPS070611TRAI08C
Daniel Garner catches trains to Brisbane from East Ipswich station. Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times IPS070611TRAI08C Rob Williams
Health

'We're not second class': Advocate calls for fix to platform

Hayden Johnson
by
3rd Jan 2019 3:19 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PEOPLE with a disability are being treated like second-class citizens as poor public transport in Ipswich continues to restrict their freedom.

An upgrade to East Ipswich station has moved at a glacial pace since it was revealed by Ipswich MP Jennifer Howard at the 2017 election.

Only $50,000 of the $17.6m plan to make the station accessible for people with a disability has been allocated.

It is still in the design stage.

Inclusion Moves founder Geoff Trappett was surprised by the upgrade and said the government's priority should have been to improve the much busier Ipswich station.

"Given the much larger percentage of people that use Ipswich, that would make more sense,” he said.

"I'd prefer taxpayers' money to be spent where it's going to have the most impact.

"Lift sizes at Ipswich Central are well below what is acceptable in this day and age.”

Mr Trappett said low platforms meant it was more difficult for people with a disability to use Ipswich station.

"The train has got quite a large step down which means you need to use ramps and that causes all kinds of problems,” he said.

The disability advocate remains frustrated at the treatment of people by government departments.

"People with a disability are a disempowered socio-economic group, generally,” he said.

"Public transport is still an absolute issue. It's one of those baseline issues where if you don't have transport you can't get to your place of employment, it limits where you can live. It's one of those key issues that other issues fall from.”

Mr Trappett wants the government to issue a firm timeline on when it will meet disability compliance guidelines at stations and on Queensland's botched New Generation Rollingstock trains.

"Anything less than that will show people with a disability are treated as second-class citizens,” he said.

inclusion people with disabilities queensland rail state government translink
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Young kids learning coding for holiday fun

    premium_icon Young kids learning coding for holiday fun

    News STUDENTS as young as five are spending part of their summer holiday back at school – learning skills for the future.

    • 3rd Jan 2019 3:02 PM
    Woman hurt as car crashes through guard rail

    Woman hurt as car crashes through guard rail

    News Firefighters removed a door to help get her out

    • 3rd Jan 2019 2:55 PM
    Families warned to stick to fishing bag, size limits

    premium_icon Families warned to stick to fishing bag, size limits

    News Warning to fishing families: Know the rules

    X-ray reveals barbecue bristle in man's throat

    X-ray reveals barbecue bristle in man's throat

    News Brisbane man recovering after barbecue brush bristle pierced throat

    Local Partners