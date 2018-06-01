We're not done yet: CCC reveals more charges are to come

CHARGES will be laid against more Ipswich City Council-linked people as the Crime and Corruption Commission reveals it is not finished investigating in the heritage city.

The commission's investigation, which has spanned more than one year, was thought to be nearing an end.

This week a spokesman for the watchdog confirmed its investigation into the Ipswich City Council would continue.

"The CCC expects further charges to be laid," he said.

The QT understands memorabilia items acquired by councillors are still being investigated by the CCC.

Last month CCC chairman Alan MacSporran confirmed more charges would be laid in its investigation into the Ipswich City Council.

Since then, four people have been charged, each of whom deny wrongdoing.

Mayor Andrew Antoniolli spent Tuesday night in the Ipswich watch house after allegedly breaching his bail.

It has also been revealed, due to the "exceptional circumstances" regarding the council, Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe has been briefed by the CCC on its investigation.

The spokesman for the corruption watchdog said it "independently determined whether criminal charges should be progressed", based on its investigations.

"Due to the current exceptional circumstances regarding Ipswich City Council and reforms to the local government sector, including the Local Government Minister and the department actively considering whether to replace Ipswich City Council with an administrator, the CCC has provided general advice about its ongoing investigation to them," the spokesman said.

"The Crime and Corruption Commission does not consult with government representatives when determining whether to charge individuals.

"The CCC's decisions are made entirely independently of the government of the day."

A spokesman for Mr Hinchliffe declined to comment on the situation.

"It wouldn't be appropriate to comment on matters that may be under investigation, nor on any briefings received from the Crime and Corruption Commission," he said.

The Parliamentary Crime and Corruption Committee, the CCC's oversight agency, receives reports about the watchdog's activities.

"The CCC advised the PCCC in early May, and has made public statements, advising further charges are expected resulting from the investigation into Ipswich City Council," the CCC spokesman said.

A 42-page submission about why councillors should keep their jobs was lodged by the Ipswich City Council to Mr Hinchliffe last week.

Along with the blanket submission, carefully crafted using the council's solicitors, several councillors put in their own response to the minister's notice.

The strongly-worded notice argued councillors had lost the support of the community.

In their response, several elected representatives argued their constituents still supported their positions.

Fourteen years after calling out the alleged council corruption, Member for Bundamba Jo-Ann Miller said the council chaos had badly affected the city's identity.

"What's happened in Ipswich, the community believes its brought great shame on the city," she said.