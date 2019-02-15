Ipswich elders' tough response to poor Closing the Gap data

FALLING SHORT: Calls to close the gap began in 2005 when Australian governments committed to achieving equality for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders.

IF INDIGENOUS people are to have parity in lifespan and education with their white counterparts, more must be done to Close the Gap, leaders say.

The 2019 Closing the Gap report, delivered by Prime Minister Scott Morrison, reveals just two of the seven targets are on track to be met.

On track is the goal of having 95 per cent of Indigenous four-year-olds enrolled in early childhood education by 2025 and halving the gap in Year 12 attainment or equivalent by 2020.

But efforts are falling short to reduce child mortality rates and improve school attendance and life expectancy.

The target is also being missed on halving the gap in reading and numeracy and improving employment for Indigenous people.

Elder Wade Thompson said more must be done.

"The problems we have are higher than the rest of Australians, but they're the same as most Australians," he said.

Calls to close the gap began in 2005 when Australian governments committed to achieving equality for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in health and life expectancy within 25 years.

Mr Morrison said the situation was "in an unforgivable state".

"We can never rest as a nation until we change this for all time," he said.

"There is hope. That progress is and can further be made.

"So that one day we can say that a young Indigenous boy or girl growing up in Australia will have the same chances and opportunities in life as any other Australian."