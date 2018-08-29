'We're more than a meal': Ipswich branch state's oldest

SERVICE: Ipswich Meals on Wheels staff and volunteers Elizabeth Lowe, chef Jan Gray, Ashleah Drennan-Sams and Kiaran Drennan-Gibson.

SERVICE: Ipswich Meals on Wheels staff and volunteers Elizabeth Lowe, chef Jan Gray, Ashleah Drennan-Sams and Kiaran Drennan-Gibson. Rob Williams

FOR 62 years the volunteers of Meals on Wheels in Ipswich have been doing much more than feeding thousands of hungry mouths.

People who access the vital service often have limited mobility, live alone or are somewhat isolated.

Each day the Meals on Wheels volunteers not only drop-off food but check on the welfare of their clients.

"If people aren't home we ring up to check that they're okay,” Meals on Wheels Ipswich manager Jane White said.

"Many families who don't live nearby really appreciated that service.

"Our slogan is more than just a meal and I really believe we are that.”

Cook Jan Gray prepares meals to send out on delivery as part of the Ipswich Meals on Wheels. Rob Williams

For 30 years Mrs White has managed the huge, but efficient operation at Wheels' South St base.

Each week about 700 meals are cooked and delivered by 180 volunteers.

Today marked national Meals on Wheels Day, 24 hours dedicated to recognising the vital work of the volunteers.

Mrs While said it was an honour to lead the Ipswich branch, Queensland's oldest.

"It's a job I really love and I think it's a great service,” she said.

"It is really is appreciated and it makes you feel like you're contributing back into society and making life better for somebody.”

Ipswich Meals on Wheels was started in 1956 by Mrs Cameron, the wife of then Federal Health Minister Don Cameron.

With a small team of helpers, Mrs Cameron started the service in her own kitchen.

An original Thermos used to transport food 62 years ago still sits in the foyer of the branch today.

A permanent base was established in 1960 before Meals on Wheels moved to its existing premises in 1984.

Mrs White said the organisation was "pretty well off”, but acknowledged she could always do with more flexible volunteers.

"What we need are volunteers who are able to do it on an ad hoc basis,” she said.

"A lot of our volunteers are over 80, we have a couple in their nineties.

"We have a few younger ones... by younger ones I mean who are in their 60s.”

She predicts Meals on Wheels' services will always be available but said there would be challenges with financial viability.

"There is a limit to what you can charge and what clients can afford,” she said.

Mrs White praised her branch volunteers.

"They're wonderful,” she said. Without them, the service would not operate.”