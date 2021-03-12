‘We’re in a perfect position’: Local push for Olympic action

As the likelihood of Brisbane hosting the 2032 Olympic Games increases, Lockyer Valley Mayor Tanya Milligan has revealed her plans to ensure the region has a large and active role in hosting events and also reap the rewards.

The Lockyer Valley would be in a “perfect position” to be part of the Olympics action if Brisbane secures the 2032 games, with its world class facilities and fresh produce.

Lockyer Valley Regional Council mayor Tanya Milligan. PHOTO: Ali Kuchel

Cr Milligan said the Lockyer Valley was “perfectly placed” to the host equestrian competitions and be the ideal location for athletes to train, too.

Show jumping, dressage and cross country are all on the table.

The local pool was also flagged as potential site for swimmers to train while also using the locally grown produce to feed athletes and visitors would be advocated for.

The announcement follows the Gatton Star revealing plans are underway to build a $135 million equine facility at the Lockyer Valley Turf Club.

Lockyer Valley Regional Council deputy mayor Jason Cook with concept designs of the new Lockyer Valley Equine precinct: PHOTO: Ali Kuchel

The equine facility along with a number of significant infrastructure projects could be “fast tracked” if the Lockyer Valley could secure a role, Cr Milligan said.

“We are in a perfect position for equine,” Cr Milligan said.

Rosewood showjumper Clem Smith said it would be exciting to have the Olympics “in our own backyard”.

Mr Smith, a World Cup showjumper, has six world cup qualifying wins to his name.

He said the new “world class” equestrian facility in the Lockyer Valley would be a “huge economic boost” that could attract many major events like the Olympics for years to come.

Clem Smith, Gatton World Cup, August 2018. Pixali Photography.

In 2019, the Lockyer Valley Regional Council with The Council of Mayors (SEQ) released the SEQ People Mass Movement Study that addressed current transport strategies and how the South East Queensland region would cope with anticipated population growth by 2031.

Much of the report pointed to the need for improved public transport and a fast rail line that would form a strong regional backbone of public transport in SEQ.

Cr Milligan said the Olympics had the ability to “fast track” projects like the proposed passenger rail link between Toowoomba and Ipswich.

Other necessary projects like upgrades to the Warrego Highway or the $7 million mountain bike trail from Toowoomba to Withcott would likely be accelerated.

With the economic recovery from COVID likely to take years, Cr Milligan said the Olympics would “give people confidence” again.

“We have an opportunity to shine,” Cr Milligan said.

On the important matter of funding, Cr Milligan said it would be a “partnership” across all levels of government but stressed the benefits would primarily be for locals.

“Whether it’s athletes or spectators, people will want to check out the region,” Cr Milligan said.

Cr Milligan said the success of the games would depend on connectivity.

“We can make people’s visits memorable,” Cr Milligan said.

