5G Sunset Cell Tower: Cellular communications tower for mobile phone and video data transmission
News

“We’re half way there”: Telstra’s 5G milestone claim

Andrew Korner
26th Aug 2020 11:42 AM
TELSTRA says its 5G network has now reached 50 per cent geographical coverage at 280 Queensland suburbs, including 33 in the Ipswich region.

It comes as the telecommunications giant announces it now as 400 sites on 5G across the state.

Telstra regional general manager May Boisen said the rollout would continue into more southeast Queensland suburbs in the coming months

“We’ve reached a milestone with our 400th Telstra 5G site on-air in Queensland and we’re reaching more and more people with the next generation of mobile technology,” Ms Boisen said.

Telstra says new figures revealed Brisbane CBD was the second highest suburb for data consumption in its 5G coverage footprint across the entire country.

Ipswich suburbs with at least 50 per cent coverage

Basin Pocket

Bellbird Park

Blackstone

Booval

Brassall

Brookwater

Bundamba

Camira

Carole Park

Churchill

Coalfalls

East Ipswich

Eastern Heights

Ebbw Vale

Gailes

Ipswich

Ironbark

Karrabin

Leichhardt

Lowood

Moores Pocket

Newtown

North Booval

North Ipswich

One Mile

Redbank Plains

Sadliers Crossing

Silkstone

Springfield

Tarampa

Tivoli

West Ipswich

Woodend

