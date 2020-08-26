“We’re half way there”: Telstra’s 5G milestone claim
TELSTRA says its 5G network has now reached 50 per cent geographical coverage at 280 Queensland suburbs, including 33 in the Ipswich region.
It comes as the telecommunications giant announces it now as 400 sites on 5G across the state.
Telstra regional general manager May Boisen said the rollout would continue into more southeast Queensland suburbs in the coming months
“We’ve reached a milestone with our 400th Telstra 5G site on-air in Queensland and we’re reaching more and more people with the next generation of mobile technology,” Ms Boisen said.
Telstra says new figures revealed Brisbane CBD was the second highest suburb for data consumption in its 5G coverage footprint across the entire country.
Ipswich suburbs with at least 50 per cent coverage
Basin Pocket
Bellbird Park
Blackstone
Booval
Brassall
Brookwater
Bundamba
Camira
Carole Park
Churchill
Coalfalls
East Ipswich
Eastern Heights
Ebbw Vale
Gailes
Ipswich
Ironbark
Karrabin
Leichhardt
Lowood
Moores Pocket
Newtown
North Booval
North Ipswich
One Mile
Redbank Plains
Sadliers Crossing
Silkstone
Springfield
Tarampa
Tivoli
West Ipswich
Woodend