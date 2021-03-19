‘We’re going too’: ANZ customers to leave Gatton branch

ANZ customers have said they will take their banking elsewhere following the major institution announced it would close its Gatton branch in August.

Gatton business owner Annette Rub said she was "pretty annoyed" at the decision and couldn't waste two hours driving to Toowoomba each day.

"I'm going to have to open an account with someone else, because I don't have the time of day to drive to Ipswich or Toowoomba to do my banking," she said.

Annette operates Gatton Tyre Service and decided to stick with ANZ when taking over the business in 2017 because she had also used ANZ for her personal banking.

She said many businesses would do daily banking as Gatton wasn't a "cashless society".

Gatton Tyre Service owner Annette Rub. PHOTO: Ali Kuchel

"Old mate's response to me was that the banks are getting less and less cash, but we've still got to get cash and change for our business," Annette said.

ANZ announced this week it would close its Gatton branch, which is already operating at reduced hours.

During April 2020, the branch temporarily closed due to coronavirus, and is currently operating between 9.30am and 1pm Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.

ANZ district manager Steven Straub said across the business last year, 70 per cent of customers preferred digital banking.

"One of the biggest changes we've seen in recent years is the large number of customers moving to online and digital options to do everything from grocery shopping and watching films through to tax returns and doing their own banking, which is convenient and secure," Mr Straub said.

ANZ Gatton branch will close on 25 August, 2021. PHOTO: Ali Kuchel

Another couple, who wished not to be named, would visit the ANZ Gatton branch twice a week for personal and business banking.

They have lived in the Lockyer Valley for more than 50 years and said it was the personal touch that made country branches.

"Here, you go in to see a bank manager and it's more personal than in bigger towns and cities," they said.

"In Toowoomba, you're more or less just a number on a sheet. It's more personal with these country banks."

ANZ Gatton Closure won't just affect the Lockyer Valley

The closure of ANZ's Gatton branch won't just affect residents in the Lockyer Valley, but also those in the Somerset region.

The Kilcoy community lost its ANZ branch in February 2020, and Kilcoy Chamber of Commerce president Bronwyn Davies said residents were travelling more than an hour to any bank.

"A lot of businesses opened up separate accounts through the post office via alternate banks so they could continue to do their cash takings," Bronwyn said.

"For them not to have a local banking facility means a lot of travelling to the next town, which could be an hour to two hours."

Bronwyn said an additional implication was the lack of internet services available to bank online.

"It's a compacting issue for the regional areas," she said.

"In the Somerset, we have massive internet issues, it's not reliable. The NBN is not even here and can't be connected. The more people that access the wireless WI-FI network the slower it gets."

According to the chamber president, businesses are travelling to Woodford or Caboolture to do their banking, but they fear those branches will also close.

ANZ Gatton branch will close on 25 August, 2021. PHOTO: Ali Kuchel

She said Bendigo Bank had been amazing in facilitating a branch outlet in Toogoolawah and Esk, but it took considerable time and effort for the project.

"All I can say to the businesses and the people affected, basically what they do is they crunch the numbers, ANZ look at the usage via the BSB," she said.

"If your BSB is set up somewhere else, you're not considered part of the local membership."

Mr Straub said business customers would be able to use relationship bankers and ANZ would continue to visit Lockyer businesses at their locations and were available on the phone.

"We also have mobile lenders to help customers with their home loan needs where it is most convenient for them," he said.