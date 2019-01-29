Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BEHIND THE EIGHT BALL: The Maranoa Regional Council has asked residents and sporting clubs to stop all non-essential watering. Councillor David Schefe said vital funding is needed to upgrade water infrastructure.
BEHIND THE EIGHT BALL: The Maranoa Regional Council has asked residents and sporting clubs to stop all non-essential watering. Councillor David Schefe said vital funding is needed to upgrade water infrastructure. Brett Wortman
News

'WE'RE BEHIND THE 8 BALL': Roma faces water shortage

by Warren Barnsley
29th Jan 2019 11:25 AM

A MARANOA councillor has called for more funding to upgrade water infrastructure as they ask Roma residents to cut out non-essential water use amid a depleted supply. 

The town's water reserves are being diminished due to high, heat-related consumption and multiple equipment breakdowns, according to Maranoa Regional Council. 

Remaining equipment to pump bore water into the supply is struggling to keep up with demand ahead of an expected fix on Wednesday. 

Water pressure is also being affected. 

Authorities have pleaded with residents and sporting organisations to stop watering gardens and grounds until the supply is secured. 

"We're calling on sporting organisations in particular to ease back a little bit," the council's utilities spokesman David Schefe told AAP. 

"Water consumption has been high with the long, hot and dry summer. People coming back from holidays is also putting a drain on reservoirs." 

Cr Schefe said while $2 million per year was spent on upgrading water infrastructure, the "exasperated" council needed more state and federal funding. 

"A lot of infrastructure has reached the end of its life," he told AAP. 

"It's really hard for council to fund that. We're behind the eight ball." 

He said water supply issues were common across Queensland regional councils.

bore water editors picks maranoa regional council roma water shortage

Top Stories

    Couple lose $200k in dream home build as G.J collapses

    premium_icon Couple lose $200k in dream home build as G.J collapses

    News The franchisee requested thousands of dollars more in pre-payment just weeks before going bust.

    Left-field plan to dump rubbish and build 'tranquil parks'

    premium_icon Left-field plan to dump rubbish and build 'tranquil parks'

    Environment Ipswich would be free from smelly landfill under the wacky proposal

    Fatal crash drug driver found with 30,000 child porn pics

    premium_icon Fatal crash drug driver found with 30,000 child porn pics

    Crime The majority of the images were classified as Category 1

    New name, same old offending

    premium_icon New name, same old offending

    Crime 'Horrific' traffic record catches up with driver