'We're almost done': What suburbs are next for NBN rollout

NATIONAL Broadband Network technicians are close to connecting Ipswich to the long-awaited infrastructure.

As the year closes, more residents across the city have been connected to the network.

A spokesman for NBN Co said the region was progressing well and more customers would join the network in the new year.

"The good news is we are getting close to finishing the rollout in the Ipswich area," she said.

"Currently, 57,602 premises can order a service over the NBN.

"They join the 7,950,279 Australians and nearly 1.594 million Queenslanders who can connect."

In 2019 and beyond, suburbs including; Blackstone, Booval, Flinders View, Raceview, Leichhardt, North Booval, Silkstone, Eastern Heights, Raceview, Brassall, North Ipswich, Moores Pocket, Tivoli, Basin Pocket, East Ipswich, Eastern Heights, Newtown, Camira, Collingwood Park and Springfield, will be connected.

About 20,400 properties remain to be connected by the NBN Co across the Ipswich local government area.

NBN's Connecting Australia report recently found Australians who are connected to the National Broadband Network are spending an additional three hours online per week keeping in touch with family and friends than those not connected.

NBN Co chief executive officer Stephen Rue said the average NBN-connected home spends 10 hours each week staying in touch with loved ones, compared to seven hours per week for non-NBN connected households.

"Whether you live in the city or the bush, access to broadband over the NBN access network is supporting a positive social impact in terms of the way in which Australians live, work and enjoy their leisure time," he said.

"Social isolation is shrinking, in particular for regional Australians, and I am delighted to see evidence of the NBN broadband access network helping people right across our beautiful country to strengthen their relationships with their loved ones, their communities and the world."