'We're about to explode': Business boost from defence job

Managing director of PFI Gavin Dunwoodie and general manager of defence and aerospace Nick Green with regards to Land 400 contract.

Managing director of PFI Gavin Dunwoodie and general manager of defence and aerospace Nick Green with regards to Land 400 contract. Cordell Richardson

A MULTI-MILLION-dollar defence contract has sparked a major business expansion, providing a boost in jobs.

Last week, manufacturing firm Products for Industry hired five new staff and the company says plenty more jobs are on the way.

Products for Industry has just finished a $1 million renovation at its Darra property in preparation for work flowing from the Land 400 contract.

The business's managing director Gavin Dunwoodie said while the facility upgrade was undertaken ahead of the Land 400 deal, a wide range of opportunities in Defence were now available.

"We're about to explode," Mr Dunwoodie said.

"We now have room for 50 to 70 engineers and project managers on site.

"From (Friday) we are starting on design and manufacture of ancillary equipment, along with runway assets and hangar equipment."

Products for Industry's Special Projects manager Nick Green said the company was well placed to service the defence industry in general, not just work related to the Land 400 contract.

"Land 400 is all about hi-tech manufacturing and it has introduced us to the greater opportunities available via defence," Mr Green said.

Earlier this year it was revealed Redbank would be home to the company that successfully bid for the Federal Government's Land 400 contract.

Rheinmetall secured the $5 billion deal to build new combat vehicles for the Australian Defence Force, which it will do out of the soon-to-be constructed $80 million Centre for Excellence at Redbank.

The Land 400 contract will create about 350 direct jobs.

Products for Industry Pty Ltd is one of 111 small and medium enterprises that form the Queensland branch of the Australian Defence and Industry Network.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk visited the Darra business for the official opening earlier this month.

Qld bid to build military vehicles: MP's lobby Canberra to win defence contract.

She said opportunities abounded for defence-related enterprises.

"We have released our Aerospace and Defence 10-year Roadmaps to accelerate the pace of growth and create sustainable jobs of the future," Ms Palaszczuk said.

"We are also establishing Queensland as an international hub for Unmanned Aerial Systems, and we are pursuing supply chain opportunities within major international projects such as maintenance of RAAF aircraft.

"The technologies and machinery we need to pursue these opportunities are here at PFI's new facility, and so are the bright minds - 100 of them - that can design and install, service and repair them.

"There's no doubt small business has a big part to play in Queensland's economic future."