We're a nation of dirty cars apparently

8th Mar 2017 10:00 AM
55% of us admit to washing our cars less than once a fortnight.
55% of us admit to washing our cars less than once a fortnight.

MOST of us are driving around in filthy cars, apparently, with 55% of us washing our rigs less than once a fortnight.

A survey by Hoselink of more than 2000 people revealed the stereotypical image of a man washing his pride and joy on the weekend was long gone.

According to Tim Kierath, founder of Hoselink, not only does a busier lifestyle contribute to people washing their cars less often, but there has also been a shift in attitude to water use and conservation.

"The hose habits of Australians have changed since the last drought when severe water restrictions were put in place,” Mr Kierath said.

"We found that only 11% of Australians washed their car every week and more than half wash their cars less than once a fortnight.”

He said there was a way to have a clean car, and be water-wise.

"Put the car on the lawn to water and fertilise the grass at the same time as car shampoos use phosphates that are similar to many fertilisers,” he said.

"Be sure to use biodegradable soap and it won't harm your lawn.”

The Sunshine Coast Daily
