Wendt asks colleagues for support on mayoral remuneration

Division five councillor Wayne Wendt is looking to the future. Rob Williams

ACTING Mayor Wayne Wendt asked for his colleagues' support to access the full mayoral remuneration.

The QT understands Cr Wendt suggested and pushed for higher-duties pay after he was thrust into the acting role when mayor Andrew Antoniolli stood down in May.

Councillor Sheila Ireland was the only person to vote against the proposal, declaring she would not support it "in principle".

It is understood Paul Tully and Cheryl Bromage were also against the proposal, but publicly voted for it.

During the discussions Cr Wendt left the chamber and did not vote on the motion.