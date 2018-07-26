Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Division five councillor Wayne Wendt is looking to the future.
Division five councillor Wayne Wendt is looking to the future. Rob Williams
Council News

Wendt asks colleagues for support on mayoral remuneration

Hayden Johnson
by
26th Jul 2018 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ACTING Mayor Wayne Wendt asked for his colleagues' support to access the full mayoral remuneration.

The QT understands Cr Wendt suggested and pushed for higher-duties pay after he was thrust into the acting role when mayor Andrew Antoniolli stood down in May.

Councillor Sheila Ireland was the only person to vote against the proposal, declaring she would not support it "in principle".

It is understood Paul Tully and Cheryl Bromage were also against the proposal, but publicly voted for it.

During the discussions Cr Wendt left the chamber and did not vote on the motion.

andrew antoniolli ipswich city council remuneration wayne wendt
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Residents hurl abuse, bottle in anger at council staff

    premium_icon Residents hurl abuse, bottle in anger at council staff

    Council News The QT can reveal some of the council's 1500 employees have been caught up in the community's anger over its elected council.

    MARTIAN SECRET: Discovery is beyond wildest imagination

    MARTIAN SECRET: Discovery is beyond wildest imagination

    News Huge pool of water discovered under Mars.

    • 26th Jul 2018 2:23 AM
    Ipswich mall tenders stall under administration

    premium_icon Ipswich mall tenders stall under administration

    Council News Council maintaining long-term plans to redevelop mall will go ahead

    Flood preparation starts with early warning sirens

    Flood preparation starts with early warning sirens

    Council News Two flood prone communities to start preparing for wet season early

    Local Partners