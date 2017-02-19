33°
Welsh link was music to Ipswich ears

Times Past with Beryl Johnston | 19th Feb 2017 5:00 AM
The popularity of the swimming pool at Silkstone State School is very evident in this 1957 photo.
The popularity of the swimming pool at Silkstone State School is very evident in this 1957 photo.

THE Silkstone District had strong Welsh emigrant influence and their musical heritage became evident in the days of the Silkstone State School, as music was featured in both Newtown and Silkstone State Schools.

However it was in the 1940s that a concert grew into an annual event for Ipswich.

CONCERT: Mr Bob Lulham Head Teacher of Silkstone in the 1940s decided that the school "Should put on a concert with a difference” this was held in the National Hall (near the railway station at Booval (Now the Cambrian Hall)

The first half of the programme was competitive and was divided into sections of vocal, instrumental, recitation and impromptu speeches. Each person in the audience was given voting slips for each section and pencils to records their votes, then the votes were counted by the committee members, and the results were announced later in the concert part of the evening.

It is recorded that George Peck's impromptu speech on Washing Day at Our Place - brought the house down.

JUVENILE EISTEDDFOD: The evening was such a great success that it was presented in the Ipswich Town Hall and from that evening the idea of a Juvenile Eisteddfod was born. Bob Lulham became chairman of the committee; Charlie Tongue secretary and L.D Edwards the then Director of Education gave his blessing to the formation of such a venture.

The first Juvenile Eisteddfod was held in 1945 and had three sessions on each of two days and one of the first conductors of the day time sessions was Mr Norman Bryce a step - son of the first head teacher of the Newtown School - Mr Andrew Muir.

MUSICAL SUCCESSES

Hazel Perry was the choir conductress in the early 1940s and her accompanist was Peggy Pilgrim, under their tuition a choir was taken to Brisbane in 1945 to compete in the "Australian Amateur Hour” a top weekly radio program.

Among the choir members were Bodwyn Whitehead (nee Edmunds) and Valerie Cooney who later was an early Sydney TV personality and appeared with Brian Henderson in a day time home-making series.

In 1947 conductress and pianist for the choir were Myfanwy Sullivan and Rhoda Cooney and the choir that year won the Queensland Schools eisteddfod Choral Section in Brisbane from 9 other choirs.

Three of the school's students in 1950 became bursary winners at Eisteddfod - Cynthia Kinne, her elder sister Rosemary and Jean Lebeter.

PLAQUE UNVEILED

Mrs Leonore Grieve (Nee Cooper) and Mrs Olga Lawrie (nee Woolley) unveiled the plaque in Newtown Park situated between Grange Road and Queen Street Newtown to commemorate the centenary of the Silkstone State School on June 5, 1982.

Both these ladies had attended Newtown as students and both were grand-daughters of Mr Thomas Woolley the first secretary of the Newtown State School Building committee and later secretary of the Newtown Patents Committee.

Mrs Leonore Grieve was the daughter of Eliza Woolley (Mrs Cooper) daughter of Thomas Woolley and Mrs Olga Lawrie was the daughter of Mr John Woolley - Thomas's son.

Mrs Cooper was listed as a prospective pupil in the original application for the establishment of Newtown State School on February 7, 1880; she later became a pupil teacher at Newtown then went on to teach at Silkstone State School.

Mrs Lawrie was well known in the Newtown area for her ability with the violin. She lived at the cnr. Glebe Rd and Queen Street, Her father John Woolley was editor of the Queensland Times.

CENTENARY COSTUME BALL

In 1982 the Lions Club of Ipswich, on behalf of the Newtown - Silkstone State School Centenary Committee was organising a Centenary Costume Ball to be held on Friday evening June 4, 1982.

The venue was a novel one as it was named as the Ball in the Mall and would be held at Woolworths Booval Centre as the centre offered a great many advantages over other venues, such as space for tables, dance floor, air conditioning, spacious off street parking and being in the Silkstone area.

It was hoped those attending would be in costumes representing periods from 1882 to 1982.

The cost was $25 a double and included a hot supper.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  history silkstone times past

