Well-travelled trainer’s shot at Cup glory

YAMANTO trainer Peter O’Reilly has never been afraid to put his dogs in the car and race anywhere in Queensland.

Bundaberg, Townsville and in this case, Rockhampton are never off limits.

The trainer has two live chances in today’s Group Three Rockhampton Cup final.

Proceedings started slowly for O’Reilly with the odds-on Flying Jet showing he was just a bit too green first-up at the track, finishing just one and a half lengths off in fourth in heat one. The situation would only get better for the kennel.

O’Reilly’s first finalist was former Townsville bitch Naturally Gifted, who has been racing with O’Reilly in open class at Albion Park after owner/trainer Rhonda Essery sent her down to the big smoke where she’s been more than competitive.

The two and a half year old daughter of Dyna Double One picked up career win number 18 in heat two of the Cup. Dyna Double One surged straight to the lead from box four.

Not even local trainer Darren Taylor’s Rose Ali, who has been airborne at the track, could run her down. She was a length and a half winner in 30.35 over the 510 metre circuit.

Consistent Best 8 Albion Park product Shakey Diesel looked to follow suit in heat three finding the front down the back with his sustained speed, only to be pipped by a long neck by another of Darren Taylor’s dogs Precious Hope.

The heat was the quickest of all three in 30.18, putting Shakey Diesel in the mix for the final, which on heat results shapes as a rematch between O’Reilly’s pair and Taylor’s trio Rose Ali, Precious Hope and Tommy Lava.

It’s anyone’s race after the box draw revealed Shakey Diesel in three, Naturally Gifted in five for O’Reilly and Precious Hope, Rose Ali and Tommy Lava in four, seven and eight for Taylor for Friday night’s contest.

Flying Jet will likely jump a strong favourite in the Cup Consolation, well drawn in box seven and looks to have the class edge on his rivals.

Slade starts sibling rival for Saal

MARK Saal’s Pump It set tongues wagging when he broke the Albion Park Novice Class record in 29.68 around six weeks ago.

The dog has gone on to prove himself as a force to be reckoned with in open class over the 600 metres in the time since.

On Saturday, it was Pump Its brother Slade, the pair out of Collision and Simply an Angel, that got his turn to shine. Slade broke through in promising fashion for his first 520 metre win at Ipswich.

The big long-striding dog appreciated the wide draw (seven), bounding to the lead early, never threatened running away a five-length winner in 30.77.

The dog’s action is similar to his brother.

Saal has gone on record saying while he might not be as talented as Pump It, he’ll make a name for himself in time.

Mark Slade down as one to watch.

McGuiness makes luck from box one

SCOTT McGuiness’ Farmor Fabio showed sometimes all you need is a cosy box draw to display your talents.

Farmor Fabio raced away with his 520 metre maiden, after pinging the lids and going straight to the front from box one.

The youngster comes from good stock, bred and owned by the Scott kennel out of My Bro Fabio and Blue Bird.

With the dog aged 22 months, McGuiness looks to have himself an out and out 520 metre prospect after the 30.71 victory.

Watch out for the dog from an inside draw when he turns up next at Ipswich.

He has the early turn of foot and late strength of a very promising dog.

Valentino Fox back hunting victories

THE exciting Valentino Fox returned for Tony Brett on June 2, scraping a bit of the rust off a 138-day absence from the track with a first-up second behind an ultra-impressive Cage to Rattle.

It only took Brett’s sprinter one run to get her eye in as she returned to the winners list in the Mixed Fourth/Fifth Grade on a 25.33 winner. But it wasn’t the time that was impressive; rather the way he did it.

Valentino Fox was the meat in the sandwich at the first turn, shuffled back to fifth. As he balanced up down the back, he looked like he was too far off them.

In a matter of strides, he went straight around three runners and set out after the leader eventually winning it soft by three lengths, he looks to have plenty more up his sleeve he is re-acclimatises to racing.

The seven-time winner has gone as quick as 24.85 over the 431-sprint trip at Ipswich beating the likes of Shakey Diesel and Cult Hero late last year and has excellent 520 metre form at the track and trip.

Expect Brett to continue to build his race fitness over the 431 metres for the time being before stretching him to the 520. He’ll be a handful wherever he’s placed.

Mahogany Row’s staying stock rises

MAHOGANY Row was a class above for trainer Allan Oshyer for the second time over the 630 metres at Ipswich last Saturday night.

The rising two-year-old stayer arguably put in his best performance yet running away a five-length winner in 37.44.

Oshyer has been full of praise for the Barcia Bale/Le Sirenuse product who had only won a maiden when Northern Rivers trainer John Dart sent him up a couple of months ago.

Oshyer wasn’t scared to get him over the distance too early, showing all the traits of a good stayer in Saturday night’s win.

After missing the kick instead of running up the back of them, the dog dropped straight to the rail from box four and didn’t leave it for the remainder of the trip picking them off one by one before he stormed away with it in the straight.

The dog has one more race in restricted company at Ipswich on a Saturday night but looks destined for bigger things.

Don’t be surprised to see him pop up in Albion Park’s feature staying events in the months to come.

Lawrance enjoying Ringbark’s Reign

LEADING trainer Serena Lawrance looked to hold all the cards in the Mixed Fourth/Fifth grade over the 520 metres on Saturday night.

Last start Albion Park winner Ringbark Reign was joined by litter mates We Get It and Ringbark Jen to seemingly have a stranglehold on the event.

We Get It looked the likely winner early surging across from box seven to lead on the back on strong Ipswich form. But it was Ringbark Reign and his winning form that came into the race at the right time storming home late to beat Darren Johnstone’s Truthiness.

The Lawrance litter mates Ringbark Jen and We Get It in third and fourth placing respectively.