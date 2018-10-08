Well-travelled coach keen to develop Ipswich football

Western Pride technical director Matt Shepherd is getting on with the job having settled into his new Ipswich environment.

NEWLY-appointed Western Pride technical director Matthew Shepherd jokes his playing career was like a suitcase.

He started "at the top of the handle'' as a striker before moving back into the middle, then out wide and finishing as a back during 10 years as a semi-professional.

Listening to Shepherd chat about his footballing development in Australia, England and Canada, his coaching can probably be described in similar suitcase "everywhere'' terms.

However just weeks into his vital role at Pride, Shepherd is comfortable with his new environment. He's keen to build on the foundations of his pre-decessor Gabor Ganczer.

Shepherd, 47, met current Football Queensland technical director Ganczer while the pair were working on their Football Federation Australia Pro licences.

After Ganczer was promoted to FQ, the opportunity to work at Pride appealed instantly to the experienced Shepherd.

"From afar, I've been admiring some of the progress I've been hearing about and some of the results,'' Shepherd said.

"It's a small world football- wise and you get the filter of news coming through every day.

"In the NPL space, Western Pride have been making some waves for a while now.''

Shepherd said his connection with Ganzcer would help him working at Pride.

"I have a lot of respect for Gabor,'' the Ipswich newcomer said.

Born in Junee, Shepherd has worked extensively in country NSW, Victoria and Canada.

His many technical director, coaching and regional development manager positions have included stints with Ambrose University in Canada, working with the Melbourne Victory women's team and country development in NSW.

He also served as a video analyst with the Australian Olyroos under-23 side in the National Training Centre environment.

"In other roles, I've been a director of player and coach development and that's essentially what I will be doing here,'' Shepherd said.

"I've been building on the good work Gabor, my predecessor started, and just keeping the evolution going here.

"We've had some good success on the field but we know as a club there are things we can do better.

"I'll be looking to take the program forward from a technical perspective and try to align it as much as we can with the national curriculum and new and exciting trends that are emerging in the game.''

Before pursuing his coaching career, Shepherd grew up playing in the NSW country system, before moving to Sydney in the early 1990s.

After a season in the NSW NPL, he trialled with Bolton Wanderers in England, spending 18 months playing semi-professionally.

A son of two English migrants, he grew up watching football on TV and became a Liverpool fan.

"When you get a ball at your feet, it's an unusual challenge, and to be able to master the ball that way, I just loved doing it at an early age,'' he said.

Western Pride technical director Matt Shepherd. Rob Williams

Among Shepherd's achievements was being named Player of the Year for his Stanmore team in the NSW Super League competition in the mid 1990s.

His footballing passion continued in 2001 when he was drawn to coaching, starting in the women's state league program before moving overseas.

"I really loved living and working in Canada. My wife is Canadian,'' he said.

Matt married Genevieve in 1990.

But after two stints overseas, he wanted to rejoin the Australian football system

"I really missed Australia and I know the great things that have been started here,'' he said.

"The changes that have been made at the top level and I think they have been overall positive changes.''

Now based at Booval, Shepherd has been spending 70-80 hours a week at the Briggs Road Sporting Complex.

He's waiting for Genevieve to join him in Ipswich.

She has just won a leading goal-scoring award in her Canadian league for netting 21 times for her Stray Cats team.

Two of their three children - 15 year-old Sophia and 13-year-old Joshua - are also football fanatics.

Sophia has been playing in the Canadian national championships with her club side.

Joshua is with the Vancouver Whitecaps junior program.

Gabriel, 17, is the musical member of the Shepherd family.

As technical director, Shepherd oversees all players at Pride from under 9s to seniors.

He praised Pride's under-18 and under-20 teams for making this year's National Premier Leagues grand finals.

Pride's under-18 side beat Brisbane City in the final.

Pride's under-13 girls also won their recent NPL grand final. "It's a credit to the work that's been done here before and the girls' dedication,'' he said.